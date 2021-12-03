A 20-year-old British mother was left feeling "embarrassed" after she accidentally put her baby up for sale while trying to give away old furniture through social media.

Lucy Battle, from Burley, Leeds, in England, had posted pictures of her old sofa on a local Facebook buy and sell group last month after she got a new one, the WalesOnline reported.

The new mom needed the old brown two-seater couch gone "as soon as possible" and decided to "give it away to someone who needs it," according to the outlet.

Battle's post, which was captioned "need gone today," later went viral after she made a photo of her 7-month-old son Oscar the headline image — making it appear as she was giving him away instead of the sofa.

"I just somehow managed to upload the wrong photo when I was choosing them from my camera roll, and unfortunately, it was of Oscar," the mother told Leeds Live.

Battle realized her mistake after people started messaging her and commenting on her post.

"At first I was confused as to what people were saying in the comments, then I looked at the post and the main picture was one of him," she told Wales Online. "I was so embarrassed – and I couldn't even delete it."

Most of the messages Battle received were of people poking fun at her mistake.

"How [about] a two for one swap? Teenager, 14, brother, 6, and I will throw in the father for free?" one person joked.

"What's he like with other babies?" another one quipped.

Battle later clarified that her post was referring to the sofa and that she did not want to give away her child. She then thanked the Facebook users for being "nice and understanding" following her "genuine mistake."

Battle said she was "lucky" everyone made a joke about the incident and described feeling "overwhelmed" by how much people wanted Oscar.

She added that things "worked out" in the end because someone had inquired about the sofa.

The person who came to collect the piece of furniture did not make an offer for Oscar and only wanted the old sofa, Battle joked.