NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore had been stranded in space for over 250 after facing challenges during an 8-day mission. Williams' mother, Bonnie Pandya, however, is not as anxious as one might expect from the parent of an astronaut in this situation. In a recent interview with NewsNation, Pandya opened up about how she feels about her daughter's extended stay on the International Space Station (ISS) and why, despite the concerns, she is still 'happy' for her daughter.

The Seasoned Astronauts' Unpredictable Journey

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule on 5 June 2024. The mission was initially supposed to last only eight days, but after several technical issues— including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks— Williams and Wilmore have found themselves stuck in space for nearly nine months.

Although she misses her daughter, Pandya, from Falmouth, Massachusetts, remains supportive.

'How could I feel sad about it?' she asked. 'I'm happy for her. I know what she does. I have three children, and they all do something different. It's just a fantastic experience for her and us because she's doing something that not many people do.'

What further eases Pandya's worries are her regular conversations with Williams, which take place 'every couple days,' including the morning of the interview. Williams is 'doing great,' according to her mother, and 'feels honoured to be part of this historic mission.'

Despite Pandya's optimism and Williams' high spirits, experts are worried about the astronauts' physical health as the months in space drag on.

Health Concerns Regarding Space's Toll on the Human Body

Health experts have pointed out that living aboard the ISS for an extended period takes a significant toll on the human body. The lack of gravity can lead to muscle and bone loss, and exposure to radiation could increase the risk of long-term health issues like cancer. Given these risks, many are concerned about Williams' well-being during her extended stay in space.

To combat the physical challenges of prolonged space travel, astronauts are required to stick to a rigorous daily exercise regimen. Due to this routine, Williams has reported gaining muscle during her time on the ISS due to the extensive workouts she follows every day. NASA also continually monitors the health of astronauts to ensure that they remain in optimal condition.

While some are relieved to hear that the astronauts are in good physical and mental health, others have raised concerns about political factors potentially keeping them stranded.

Trump And Musk Accuse Biden of Purposefully Stranding the Austranauts

The Trump administration has expressed its dissatisfaction with Williams and Wilmore's extended stay in the ISS. In a recent joint interview, President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made the bold accusation that the astronauts' plight might have been designed by the previous president.

'They were left up there for political reasons by the Biden administration,' Musk claimed, explaining his offer to bring the astronauts home months ago had been refused.

'I think they were left up there for too long, and it's a political game,' Trump agreed. 'We should have gotten them back much earlier.'

Although neither Musk nor Trump specified why the Biden administration would benefit from the astraunats' return being delayed, their comments sparked discussions on the subject, which were quickly shut down by space travel experts.

Experts Calp Back At Musk's Unfounded Allegations

Last Thursday, Musk's remarks were met with criticism from Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, 48, who accused Musk of spreading misinformation. Mogensen is a member of the European Space Agency who has travelled to the ISS twice, including on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in 2023. Despite Musk's demeaning reply, Mogensen maintains that Musk is aware of NASA's plans to have the astronauts return later this year.

Elon, I have long admired you and what you have accomplished, especially at SpaceX and Tesla.



You know as well as I do, that Butch and Suni are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September. Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home.… — Andreas Mogensen (@Astro_Andreas) February 20, 2025

Arizona senator and retired astronaut Mark Kelly responded to Musk's claims in a cutting X (previously Twitter) response: 'Hey @ElonMusk, when you finally get the nerve to climb into a rocket ship, come talk to the three of us.'

Kelly went on CNN to expand upon the subject and expressed his bafflement at Musk's actions.

'I have no idea [why Musk is saying this.],' Kelly said. 'Their ride home has been there since September. It's a Dragon capsule, it's a SpaceX spaceship. It's sitting on the space station. It's been there for months. [...] That's the way they are going to get home a month from now. I don't know why he's doing this. The whole thing's kind of ridiculous.'

The astronauts themselves appear to echo this sentiment, with Wilmore telling CNN: 'We don't feel abandoned, we don't feel stuck, we don't feel stranded. I understand why others may think that. We come prepared, we come committed.'

Fortunately, the ongoing debate surrounding the astronauts' delayed trip home has not put a dent in Pandya's positive attitude regarding her daughter's mission.

Pandya's Response to the Polarising Discussion

Throughout this controversy, Pandya has remained unaffected by the political drama surrounding Williams and Wilmore, insisting that their mission is about more than politics.

'This is science,' she maintains. 'They're doing what they normally do, and I don't think the two astronauts think it's politicised.'

NASA plans to bring Williams and Wilmore home in mid-March, which the astronauts and their families are excited about.

'I can hardly wait to see my family again," Williams has told Pandya. 'I'm looking forward to spending time travelling around once I'm back.'

The political controversy surrounding Williams and Wilmore's extended stay highlights the tension between space exploration and politics. However, Pandya's support and the astraunats' journey serve as a reminder to look beyond politics and appreciate the true purpose of space exploration: the pursuit of discovery and human achievement. As their return date grows closer, the physical and mental consequences of nine months in space remain to be seen.