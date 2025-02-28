An 18-year-old student from Oregon has been placed in a secure psychiatric unit after allegedly throwing her newborn baby out of a hotel window in Paris. Mia McQuillin was arrested on Monday after the infant was found on the pavement outside the Ibis Styles hotel in the 20th arrondissement of the French capital.

Newborn Found Wrapped in a Sheet

The baby, still attached to the umbilical cord, was discovered by horrified passers-by who noticed an open hotel window 30 feet above. Emergency services rushed the infant to Robert Debré Hospital, but despite resuscitation efforts, the child was pronounced dead on arrival. McQuillin was also taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery following childbirth.

According to reports, investigators believe McQuillin may have been suffering from pregnancy denial, a rare psychological condition where a woman is unaware of or refuses to acknowledge her pregnancy.

Arrest and Psychiatric Evaluation

French authorities confirmed that McQuillin was initially held in police custody but was later transferred to a secure psychiatric unit at Police Headquarters. According to sources, this facility accommodates individuals deemed a danger to public safety due to suspected psychiatric disorders.

A Paris prosecutor stated: 'The investigation is ongoing, and the precise circumstances of this tragedy are still to be established.' A criminal enquiry for child homicide has been launched, with judicial police and a specialised child protection unit supporting the investigation.

McQuillin Was Travelling on a Gap Year

McQuillin, originally from Bend, Oregon, was on a gap year and travelling across Europe with a group of fellow Americans. Investigators have interviewed her travel companions and trip coordinators in an effort to piece together the events leading up to the incident. Witnesses reported seeing members of the group leaving the hotel to take a phone call shortly after the tragedy.

The Ibis Styles hotel, where rooms cost around £80 per night, remained open following the incident. Hotel staff have also been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Family Reacts to the Tragedy

McQuillin's family members are expected to travel from the United States to support her. Speaking to the press, her grandfather, Ralph McQuillin, said: 'I have nothing to comment because I don't know anything. And that's pretty much where the family is. That's all I can say.' Other relatives have declined to comment further.

Rare Condition and Legal Ramifications

Pregnancy denial is an uncommon condition that affects approximately one in 475 women at 20 weeks' gestation and one in 2,500 up until delivery. Studies suggest that individuals with the condition may struggle to process the reality of pregnancy, leading to severe psychological distress and, in extreme cases, tragic outcomes.

According to research, the condition can lead to unassisted deliveries and neonaticide, making early intervention crucial. Experts highlight that cases of pregnancy denial should be treated as psychiatric emergencies.

McQuillin has been formally charged with child homicide and remains under psychiatric observation. The case has sparked a wider conversation about mental health support for young mothers and the potential legal ramifications of pregnancy denial.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, and further updates are expected as the case progresses.