The sounds of a city alive with celebration—college football, new attractions, the Alabama National Fair—were shattered in an instant. Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a festive night in downtown Montgomery descended into a nightmare as rival gunmen opened fire near Bibb and Commerce streets. The chaos left two people dead, a child critically injured, and a community reeling from the shock.

Downtown Montgomery Turns Deadly Amid Weekend Festivities

The shooting unfolded just blocks from the Cramton Bowl stadium, where Tuskegee University and Morehouse College had played earlier that evening. The city had also debuted new downtown attractions, including a Ferris wheel, drawing large crowds to the area. According to The Washington Post, Mayor Steven Reed emphasised that the shooting was unrelated to these events, calling it 'an avoidable situation brought on by bad judgment and bad behavior'.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys delivered a scathing rebuke of the shooters during a press conference, describing the event as a 'senseless act of violence' and condemning those responsible for opening fire in a crowded public space. 'They did not care about the people around them', Graboys said. 'This was not a typical mass shooting. This was two parties shooting at each other in a crowd'.

Two Dead, a Child Critically Injured

Police reports confirmed the devastating toll: at least 14 people were struck by gunfire. A 17-year-old male and a 43-year-old woman died at the scene. Among the injured, three sustained life-threatening wounds, including a child whose condition remains critical. The tragedy's profound impact on the city's youth is stark, as seven of the victims were under the age of 20.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that multiple individuals pulled out weapons and began firing during a dispute. Surveillance footage and witness statements are being reviewed, and suspects are currently being interviewed. A $55,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

'This was tragic and chaotic', Graboys added. 'My heart is weeping for the families, and I am incredibly angry. We will use every resource to charge and hold the people responsible'.

Mayor Calls for Accountability and Prevention

The Montgomery Police Department had increased its downtown presence due to the weekend's events, with officers reportedly near the scene when the shooting began. Roads in the area were closed as investigators combed through evidence and redirected traffic.

Community leaders and residents are calling for accountability and stronger measures to prevent future violence. 'A bullet, once fired, does not come back', Graboys said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

As the investigation continues, the city mourns its losses and rallies around the victims, especially the child still fighting for life. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of reckless violence and the urgent need for community vigilance.

