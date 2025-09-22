A wedding celebration at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua became the scene of deadly violence on Saturday evening when a former employee opened fire, killing one person and wounding two others before heroic guests intervened to stop the attack.

The incident sparked a swift law enforcement and emergency response that officials say prevented further loss of life.

Former Employee Opens Fire During Wedding Reception

According to the Associated Press, the shooting began shortly after 7:30 p.m. on 20 September as guests gathered inside The Prime restaurant. Witnesses described a sudden burst of gunfire that sent people diving for cover and rushing for the exits.

Hunter Nadeau, 23, a former employee of the club, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare.

Nadeau previously worked at the Sky Meadow Country Club for about a year, though the nature of his employment status when he left was not known. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella confirmed there was no known connection between the two men.

Heroic Guest Strikes Gunman With Chair

Sophie Flabouris, a Lowell teacher attending the wedding, witnessed a man hit the alleged gunman over the head with a chair. 'I was talking to a gentleman in there who took a chair, hit him over the head, he dropped the gun, and the man fled,' she told CBS News.

Michael Homewood, who was DJing the wedding, praised the intervention: 'He probably saved a bunch of lives from doing that. The shooter was dazed when he came into the ballroom'.

Victim Died Protecting His Family

DeCesare's mother, Evie O'Rourke, said her son was eating dinner with his wife and daughter and jumped up to protect them when the shooting began. 'He went down. My daughter-in-law and granddaughter escaped,' she told the Associated Press.

Two other adults – one restaurant patron and one employee – were injured in the shooting. The employee who was shot was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Four other people suffered non-gunshot injuries, including lacerations, a broken hand and blunt force trauma, whilst fleeing the scene.

Swift Police Response Prevents Further Tragedy

The shooting lasted under one minute, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Police quickly arrived and detained Nadeau in a nearby neighbourhood. Video surveillance confirmed there was only one shooter, dispelling initial reports of multiple gunmen.

Nashua Fire Rescue assisted approximately 100 people from the scene to a nearby firehouse, whilst a reunification centre was established at a local hotel for families seeking loved ones.

Investigation Continues Into Motive

Witnesses reported hearing Nadeau shout phrases including 'Free Palestine' during the attack, but investigators said he also made several other statements. Formella stated: 'We don't have any evidence at this time that would indicate that Mr Nadeau was motivated by a hate-based motivation'.

The evidence leads investigators to believe 'it is more likely that Mr Nadeau was simply trying to create chaos in the moment'.

Community Rallies After Senseless Violence

Formella commended 'the selfless acts of courage by the patrons in the restaurant who put aside care for their safety and worked to intervene and stop the shooter'.

Nadeau faces additional charges and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday at Nashua's Ninth Circuit Court. The incident has shaken the close-knit community of 92,000 residents, located just 45 miles northwest of Boston.

Weddings are common at the private Sky Meadow Country Club, and locals described the shooting as deeply unsettling.

Officials commended both the bravery of guests and the rapid deployment of police and EMS in containing the violence.

'The quick actions of civilians and first responders likely saved lives,' Nashua Police Chief Rourke said.

Investigators are continuing to examine Nadeau's motives as the community mourns DeCesare and prays for the recovery of the wounded.