Investigators are analysing the online activity of Jeffrey Sanford, the former US Marine who stormed a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Michigan on Sunday, killing at least four and injuring eight.

Sanford rammed his vehicle into the building, opened fire on worshippers, and set the church ablaze before being shot dead in an exchange with police, according to the Associated Press.

FBI Takes Control Of Investigation

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye confirmed to The Washington Post that warrants will be issued to search Sanford's home and mobile devices. He said the FBI has assumed control of the case, calling it 'an act of targeted violence'. Rescue workers are still combing the debris, and officials warned the death toll could rise.

Political Symbols and Online Footprints

The spotlight quickly turned to Sanford's political leanings after a large Trump flag was seen outside his home in Mundy Township.

The Daily Beast reported that the banner was clearly visible from the street, prompting speculation about ideological motives.

Newsweek, meanwhile, noted that photos circulating online appeared to show Sanford wearing a 'Trump 2020' T-shirt, while a Facebook post by his wife used hashtags such as '#bringtrumpback.'

However, public voting records do not indicate that he is registered with any political party.

Beyond political imagery, Al Jazeera reported that Sanford's social media accounts mostly contained images of hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities, portraying him as a 'country outdoorsman.'

That digital trail stands in stark contrast to the scale of violence unleashed at the church.

Family Life And Stress Signs

While most posts were benign, Sanford's wife occasionally shared messages hinting at family strains.

The Sun highlighted one where she compared talking to children to 'talking about rocks'. Though light-hearted at the time, investigators are now re-examining such posts for context.

Devices and Explosives

According to Reuters, authorities discovered three improvised explosive devices in Sanford's vehicle after the rampage, although it remains unclear if he intended to use them.

The fire inside the church, police said, was likely accelerated with gasoline or another fuel.

Investigators are now scrutinising his electronic devices, including phones and computers, in hopes of identifying whether he left behind a digital manifesto, extremist connections, or communications that may reveal a motive.

As of Monday evening, no such evidence has been publicly disclosed.

A Search For Motive

Renye told The Washington Post that speculation about Sanford's motives is premature, stressing that "we will let the evidence lead us."

The FBI is conducting a forensic analysis of his devices to determine whether online content contributed to radicalisation or emotional breakdown.

This focus on Sanford's digital trail reflects a broader trend in how mass shootings are investigated.

In past incidents, perpetrators have often left behind online posts, manifestos, or extremist links that shed light on their thought processes.

In this case, his sparse online profile leaves investigators with more questions than answers.

Human Cost And Lingering Questions

For the community, the tragedy has left deep scars. Survivors described scenes of chaos as they tried to flee the smoke and gunfire, while family members anxiously awaited confirmation about missing loved ones.

The FBI has urged patience as forensic teams sift through the charred remains of the structure.

Whether Sanford's social media history ultimately reveals signs of political radicalisation, personal turmoil, or something else entirely remains uncertain.

For now, the digital trail is one of the few avenues investigators hope will provide clarity to a community searching for answers in the aftermath of unimaginable violence.