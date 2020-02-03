Manchester City recently lost more ground as far as the Premier League title race is concerned, as they were beaten 0-2 by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Such a result for the Sky Blues means that Liverpool has now extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 22 points.

After the match, Jose Mourinho admitted that he knew Liverpool would eventually win the Premier League title this season after they defeated Manchester City in November last year. The Spurs' coach revealed that the Reds' 3-1 triumph over the defending Premier League champions at Anfield in November indicated that the title might change ownership.

City had their chances on Sunday against Tottenham, but failed to utilise them. Despite a 67% ball possession and six times more shots on target than the Spurs, Guardiola's men were unable to deliver results. The Sky Blues wasted yet another penalty after Hugo Lloris saved Ilkay Gundogan's spot-kick. City was awarded a penalty after Serge Aurier fouled Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool showed some impressive performances throughout the current season and the UEFA Champions League title defenders are on the verge of winning their first national league title in the last thirty years.

After defeating City, Mourinho said, "I had the feeling early in November when I was with you, I had that feeling. I know how difficult it is to win a third league in a row. It's hard, it's difficult. But they [Man City] are still a fantastic team. Fantastic team, fantastic players, fantastic manager. So for us to beat them is very good."

Spurs are now fifth in the Premier League table with 37 points and they are currently four points behind Chelsea. The Blues are now on the fourth position after they drew 2-2 with Leicester City on Saturday. Manchester City is second with 51 points in 25 matches. Liverpool played the same number of games but they have accumulated a whopping 73 points.

As per the football pundits, it is very likely that the Premier League trophy would be travelling to Anfield at the end of the season unless a big miracle is on the cards.