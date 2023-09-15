The explosive revelations made in Elon Musk's biography, written by Walter Isaacson, have managed to shed some light on the billionaire's colourful life.

The biography has tried to capture all aspects of his life and it lays bare several facts from his troubled childhood days to his love life. The book that was released on Tuesday also addressed his relationship with his controversial ex-girlfriend, Amber Heard.

The author has described their relationship as a "dark vortex". He claims that it was one of the most painful relationships that Musk was involved in and adds that Musk's relationship with Heard was "brutal and toxic".

In the book, Musk says that the relationship was "18 months of unrelenting insanity" which was "mind-bogglingly painful". Isaacson said that Musk's "brother and friends hated [Heard] with a passion that made their distaste for Justine [Musk's first wife] pale".

Meanwhile Heard told the author of the book: "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him." She further claimed that she still loves Musk "very much".

News of Musk romancing the ex-wife of Hollywood star Johnny Depp surfaced after Heard's divorce from the actor. Despite over a year of dating, the power couple called it quits in 2017, with reports blaming the split on their busy schedules.

According to reports, the couple began dating just after the Tesla boss divorced Talulah Riley, the English actress, for a second time in 2017. Around the same time, Heard was also dealing with a failed marriage after filing for divorce from her ex Depp, after being married for 15 months.

elon musk posting amber heard in overwatch cosplay was not what I expected to see today pic.twitter.com/TWaxQkfy4d — Ｂ ｏ ｗ ｉ ｅ (@BitchAssBowie) September 13, 2023

Depp and Heard's divorce drama played out in public for quite some time until the two reached a settlement last year following a public court proceeding.

Musk's biography also has some excerpts on his time with Riley. Riley and Musk first got married in 2010, but things did not go well between the couple, and they got divorced two years later. They could not stay away from each other for long, and they remarried in 2013 and eventually filed for divorce again in 2016.

In the book, Riley defined Musk as a "man-child". She told Isaacson that "deep inside the man is this man child still standing in front of his father". The author also spoke about Musk and Riley's relationship in a recent episode of Lex Fridman's podcast.

Isaacson has described the Tesla founder as a man who has multiple personalities. The former editor-in-chief of Time magazine followed Musk for over three years for the book, and tried his best to understand the man behind the genius.

The SpaceX founder has also come under fire for the revelations Isaacson has made in the biography. It says that Musk prevented a Ukrainian submarine drone attack on Russian military ships off the coast of Crimea last year.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has even called for a probe into the matter, asking the government to make sure that "foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire".

Warren has also asked the US Defense Department to investigate "its contractual relationship with the company". Meanwhile, Musk dismissed the allegations, stating that the Starlink satellites were not active in this region.

Musk has also made some controversial claims about his daughter in the biography. He thinks his transgender teen daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was brainwashed by her school into thinking that "rich is evil".

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil", he said, accusing his daughter's private school in Los Angeles of brainwashing her.

Isaacson, who has also written books on the lives of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, claims that Musk is driven by demons.