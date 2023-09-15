X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has reacted to the addition of a USB Type-C port in the recently unveiled iPhone 15 series. To recap, Apple showed off the 2023 iPhones at the Wonderlust event on September 12.

To those unaware, the iPhone 15 lineup comprises four models, including the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The handsets were launched globally during the event.

USB Type-C charging support is one of the most notable changes Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 lineup. Although USB Type-C is commonly used. the previous generation iPhones came with a lightning charging port.

What does Elon Musk think about the new iPhone 15 series?

Understandably, there's a lot of hype surrounding the newfangled iPhone 15 series models. So, a considerable number of iPhone fans took to social media to express their views about Apple's switch to USB Type-C charging.

There it is. USB C pic.twitter.com/anhlAhYcmV — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 12, 2023

Amazing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2023

Taking to X, Elon Musk reacted to YouTuber Marques Brownlee talking about the USB Type-C charging port in the iPhone 15 lineup. According to the 52-year-old billionaire, the USB Type-C charging port introduced by Apple is "amazing".

iPhone 15 series: What's the hype about?

The iPhone 15 series introduced a slew of awe-inspiring upgrades over their predecessors, the iPhone 14 lineup. The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Plus model comes with a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Both handsets will be available for purchase in three storage options, including 128GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are slated to go on sale in India on September 22 onwards. You can pre-order the devices from September 15.

Moreover, Apple is offering iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in five appealing colour options, including pink, yellow, green, blue and black. Both handsets pack the A16 Bionic chipset under the hood. It is worth noting that the same chipset powers the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15 series specs. Apple is again differentiating too much between regular & pro variants. Not sure what's stopping them from giving a simple 120Hz in their regular models 😴. pic.twitter.com/DbnED0Rdoa — Shine V S (@ShineTechie) September 10, 2023

Interestingly, the non-Pro iPhone 15 series models bear a striking resemblance to their respective predecessors. However, the Cupertino-based tech company has replaced the usual notch with a Dynamic Island even on the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models this year.

The Dynamic Island notch was limited to the Pro models last year. Aside from this, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus house a dual camera setup featuring a 48MP sensor on the back. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, feature a 12MP rear-mounted camera.

Aside from this, there's a new 2x Telephoto option. So, it is safe to say that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have received significant upgrades in the camera department. Apple claims the non-Pro models will capture better portraits and offer improved night photography.