Amber Heard and Meghan Markle are two of the most talked-about female personalities today. The "Aquaman" star continues to make headlines following her loss in the Johnny Depp defamation trial, while the former "Suit" actress received mixed reactions during her most recent visit to the U.K. with Prince Harry.

Recently, Heard and Markle have been compared in a viral photo that made rounds on Twitter. Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas posted a photo of the Duchess of Sussex from her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and compared it with a snap of the "Never Back Down" actress crying in court.

Rosas, while taking a swipe at Amber Heard and Meghan Markle, wrote, "Memories (...) light the corners of my mind." Netizens were quick to respond to the body language expert's tweet, mostly agreeing on the similarities between the two women.

One netizen wrote, "Wouldn't surprise me if Harry is an abuse victim tbh." A second Twitter user said, "They are both a mess." Another netizen added, "They both must have the same acting teacher."

A fourth source chimed in saying, "2 peas in a pod. Did you catch the psychologist's comment about "Princess or Victim mode" at the Depp trial?" Another Twitter user penned, "Two of a kind."

Memories (...) light the corners of my mind pic.twitter.com/ngC5w7zuTU — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) April 26, 2022

The latest blow for Amber Heard came after reports saying that her A-list celebrity friends ignored the "London Fields" star when she reached out for help. An unnamed source told Star Magazine that the former wife of Johnny Depp is currently looking for a smaller house for her and her baby, especially since she allegedly has no income right now.

Heard reportedly asked the help of Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, but they allegedly ignored her. "Amber has approached several of her fellow partygoers in the hope that they will help her with a place to stay, but she has been rebuffed and, in many cases, completely 'ghosted'," another source claimed.

Amber Heard is yet to be offered a major role in a film ever since her messy court battles with Johnny Depp started. The rumoured ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk has reportedly been blacklisted in the industry, with producers fearing that fans would boycott any project that involves her.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the remarks that they have the same acting teacher.