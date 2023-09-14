Walter Isaacson's Elon Musk biography has hit the book stands and has become good fodder for his followers. The book even depicts Musk as a "man-child".

It sheds light on the tycoon's troubled childhood and the kind of relationship he shares with his family. He is described as a man who has multiple personalities. Isaacson followed Musk for over three years for the book. He tried to understand the man behind the genius.

In a recent episode of Lex Fridman's podcast, he said that Musk's second wife, British actress Talulah Riley, told him that "deep inside the man is this man child still standing in front of his father".

The two had been married and divorced twice. They first got married in 2010, but things were not going well between the couple, and they got divorced two years later.

They could not stay away from each other for long, and remarried in 2013 and eventually filed for divorce again in 2016.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX founder has come under fire for the revelations Isaacson has made in the biography. The claims made in the book have landed him in hot water. It says that Musk prevented a Ukrainian submarine drone attack on Russian military ships off the coast of Crimea last year.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has even called for a probe into the matter, asking the government to make sure that "foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire".

Warren has also asked the US Defense Department to investigate "its contractual relationship with the company". Meanwhile, Musk dismissed the allegations, stating that the Starlink satellites were not active in this region.

Musk has also made some controversial claims about his daughter in the biography. He thinks his transgender teen daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was brainwashed by her school into thinking that "rich is evil".

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil", he said, accusing his daughter's private school in Los Angeles of brainwashing her.

Isaacson, who has also written books on the lives of Apple founder Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, claims that Musk is driven by demons.

"Musk goes through manic mood swings, deep depressions, and risk-seeking highs, and if he didn't have that risk-seeking maniacal personality, he would not be the person who launched EVs and got rockets into orbit", he wrote.

The book was released on Tuesday and has become Amazon's best-selling book in the United States.