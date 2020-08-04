The Mutua Madrid Open, which was originally scheduled to start right after the conclusion of the US Open, has been cancelled because of the fresh rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases. The event was planned to start just one day after the US Open.

In the last few weeks, rumours were in the air regarding the fate of the tennis tournament. Over the weekend, the organisers finally released an official statement to speak about the matter.

It is understood that the authorities consulted with local health officials because of the situation which according to them, is "deteriorating" every day. The Spanish health ministers have reportedly recommended for the organisers of the Madrid Open to reconsider their decision to host the tournament amid the pandemic scenario.

The statement reads, "In the last meeting, on 29 July, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Madrid in recent days, the organisers of the Mutua Madrid Open stated their concerns about being able to stage the tournament free from health complications that might affect the players, fans, and staff. In view of this situation, the organisers requested the help of Deputy Secretary of Public Health, and were advised not to stage the tournament due to the current trend of COVID-19 cases."

It is expected that a formal announcement might come on Tuesday.

Defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal had previously decided to participate in the 2020 Madrid Open to warm himself up ahead of the most coveted French Open, but that would have meant his backing out from the US Open.

The quarantine laws in France are strict, and it would require players travelling from the USA to stay in isolation for 14 days at least before joining the Roland Garros event.

But the schedule is so congested that there's not enough time in between the American and the French Grand Slams. As a result, most players had to choose between these two.

Nadal had clarified that he wishes to play on his home turf to tune up his form ahead of the French clay event. He will be only one of several stars who will miss the US Open. Roger Federer is out until 2021 sue to a knee surgery while women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has opted out citing coronavirus concerns.