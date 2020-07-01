Adam Savage denies sexual abuse allegations made by his younger sister, Miranda Pacchiana, who he says has been torturing his family with false stories in order to gain money.

The"Mythbusters" star said in a statement sent to ET via his attorney Andrew Brettler, that Pacchiana has for many years "relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen." She has been "spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us."

Savage said he hopes that his sister "gets the help she needs to find peace" but vowed to put an end to her schemes. He said he "will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all."

Pacchiana alleged in legal documents filed with Westchester Supreme Court in New York on Tuesday, that Savage sexually abused her when they were kids. The crime reportedly happened between 1976 and 1979 while the family lived in Sleepy Hollow, New York and she was between the age of 7 and 10 and Savage between 9 and 12 years old.



She claimed that the alleged incidents resulted in "catastrophic and lifelong injuries." She said she filed the lawsuit to "recover from the emotional and physical suffering she incurred and to make sure no other child suffers the abuse and physical and mental trauma she felt and continues to feel."

Pacchiana cited "intentional infliction of emotional distress" in her lawsuit and asked for compensation "in such sum as a jury would find fair, adequate and just" for the damages that resulted from the alleged sexual abuse.

Pacchiana now works as a social worker in Newtown, Connecticut. She also runs a website that provides support for victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Savage and Pacchiana's mother, Karen Savage, also denied her daughter's abuse allegations. She expressed her sadness and revealed that her daughter "suffers from severe mental health challenges." She said it is "devastating that she's putting Adam and our entire family through this." Karen expressed her full support for her son, whom she vouched "is a good man."