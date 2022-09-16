It is the end of an era and the entire tennis world is reeling following the confirmation that Roger Federer will retire this year. His old friend and biggest rival, Rafel Nadal, was quick to share a heartwarming tribute to the Swiss ace.

While Novak Djokovic is statistically part of the "Big Three" rivalry, there is no doubt that there is a special connection between Federer and Nadal, who shared the court in some of the most epic battles in modern tennis history.

On Thursday, Federer released a statement announcing that he will officially retire from competitive action after this year's Laver Cup.

Nadal took to his own social media account to share photos taken from some of the memorable matches he played against Federer, many of them Grand Slam finals. He wrote: "Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day had never come. It is a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world."

"It has been a pleasure but also an honor and a privilege to share all these years with you, living so many incredible moments on and off the court," he said, referring to the 40 matches that they played against each other in over two decades.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still many things to do together, we know that," he added, perhaps hinting at future projects such as the ones they did for the Rafa Nadal Academy in the past.

"For now, I really wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your children, your family and enjoy what lies ahead."

"I will see you in London at the Laver Cup," ended Nadal. Indeed, the two of them are set to make history alongside Djokovic as they join forces to form Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Team World.

It will be Federer's first time back in action since Wimbledon 2021, and fans are expected to flock to the event to catch a final glimpse of the living legend. Nadal has been suffering from a series of injury troubles himself, but he has shown a resilience that continues to astound the whole world.

The Spaniard won two Grand Slams this year in Australia and his 14th French Open title in Roland Garros.