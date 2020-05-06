The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed recent reports that Tom Cruise plans to shoot a film in space with the help of Elon Musk's Space X

NASA administrator James Frederick Bridenstine said in a tweet on Tuesday that filming for the said movie will take place aboard the Space Station, the laboratory that orbits about 250 miles above Earth. On behalf of NASA, he expressed his excitement to work with the Hollywood actor and the Space X founder.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," he wrote.

Musk also confirmed the future project with Cruise and NASA. He tweeted back, "Should be a lot of fun!" Meanwhile, the Space Station's official Twitter account shared Bridenstine's announcement.

Should be a lot of fun! May 5, 2020

A NASA spokesperson likewise confirmed with CNN Business that the "Mission Impossible" star will launch into space probably via Musk's Space X (Space X's Crew Dragon is scheduled to return to Earth later this month). Then, Cruise will stay aboard the Space Station.

Cruise has yet to respond to the report. But as of writing, there is no studio attached to the project yet. Details are still scarce including the director, premise, storyline, and who else are involved in the movie. This will reportedly be the "first narrative feature film," an action-adventure movie that will be shot in outer space.

However, this would not be the first time that civilians or high-paying space enthusiasts or tourists have stopped by the Space Station. The 2002 IMAX documentary narrated by Cruise also filmed in the station. The 2012 science fiction movie "Apogee of Fear" was also shot in space by videogame developer Richard Garriott, the son of NASA astronaut Owen Garriott. If the movie pushes through, then Cruise will reportedly be the first actor to go on extraterrestrial travel.