3I/ATLAS, a rare visitor from beyond the Solar System, is drawing attention again after new data revealed dramatic activity on its surface.

NASA-supported observations of 3I/ATLAS, captured by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, show the interstellar object reacting sharply after a close encounter with the Sun.

The image, taken on 26 November 2025 and released in January 2026, highlights unusual gas emissions that scientists describe as a 'chemical scream'. The discovery matters because it offers a fleeting look at material formed around another star.

It also shows how extreme solar heating can awaken ancient, frozen matter as the comet speeds through our cosmic neighbourhood.

What NASA and Gemini Observations Reveal

The newly released image shows that 3I/ATLAS comet changed visibly after passing close to the Sun in late 2025. The observations were made using the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph, which separates light into different colours to track gases and dust. Earlier images from Gemini South in Chile showed a reddish tone. The latest data, however, reveal a clear green glow.

Scientists say this shift signals rising activity as frozen material warms and escapes into space. The work was coordinated through NSF NOIRLab, with NASA supporting instruments and follow-up science.

Together, the Gemini telescopes provide a before-and-after view that helps researchers trace how the comet responds to intense solar radiation.

The 'Chemical Scream' — What Happens When 3I/ATLAS Heats Up

Comets like 3I/ATLAS are packed with ancient ice locked away for billions of years. When solar heat reaches the surface, that ice begins to turn directly into gas, as explained by SSB Crack News. This process, known as sublimation, forces material outward at speed. Scientists link the green glow to diatomic carbon, a gas that shines at green wavelengths when excited.

The phrase 'chemical scream' reflects how sudden and energetic this release can be. Heat also moves slowly into the interior. That means activity may continue even as the comet travels away from the Sun, with further bursts possible later in its journey.

Why 3I/ATLAS Is So Rare and Scientifically Important

3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar object ever seen crossing the Solar System. The others were 1I/'Oumuamua, discovered in 2017, and 2I/Borisov in 2019. Scientists believe 3I/ATLAS may be the oldest comet ever observed.

Unlike typical comets, it did not form around our Sun. It arrived from deep space and will leave forever. Studying it allows scientists to examine material shaped by another star system, offering clues about how planets form across the galaxy.

Ruling Out Aliens While Expanding Scientific Curiosity

Public interest also sparked speculation about alien technology. Astronomers addressed this using the Green Bank Telescope through the Breakthrough Listen project. The team searched for radio signals that could indicate artificial origins.

Lead researcher Benjamin Jacobson-Bell of the University of California, Berkeley, said: 'We all would have been thrilled to find technosignatures coming from 3I/ATLAS, but they're just not there.'

He added that the absence of signals matched expectations for a natural comet. The telescope was sensitive enough to rule out transmitters weaker than a mobile phone.

What Comes Next as the Comet Leaves the Solar System

Astronomers will continue tracking 3I/ATLAS as it exits the Solar System and begins to cool. Delayed outgassing remains a key focus, as internal heat may still drive activity. Bryce Bolin of Eureka Scientific, who led the Gemini observing programme, said sharing the data gives the public 'a truly front-row view of our interstellar visitor.'

Future surveys, including those by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, are expected to detect more interstellar objects. For now, 3I/ATLAS offers a rare and time-limited chance to watch an ancient traveller react to the power of our Sun.