Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make his mark on the international stage in this year's UEFA Nations League. He led Portugal to a 2-0 victory against Sweden on Tuesday, September 8. He scored both of the team's goals, effectively taking himself over the 100-goal mark in his international career.

The 35-year-old Portuguese National Team captain scored the opening goal from a beautifully crafted curling free kick in the 45th minute. This came just after Sweden suffered a major blow when Gustav Svensson was sent off for double bookings. It was Ronaldo's 100th career goal on the international arena for his home country.

With the momentum firmly on Portugal's side and with Sweden playing with only ten men, it was only a matter of time before Ronaldo sealed the deal. He fired from outside the box and doubled the lead in the 72nd minute.

After scoring 101 goals, BBC reports that the Juventus forward is now just eight goals away from equalling the world record held by Iran's Ali Daei. He scored 109 goals while playing for his national team side from 1993 to 2006. With the way Ronaldo is playing, it is not a far-fetched possibility that he could actually break this record in this year's Nation's League.

The next two top scoring current players who are chasing this record are a long way off the mark. India's Sunil Chhetri has 72 goals to his name while Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi, only has 70.

Ronaldo will surely be thrilled at the opportunity to break this record sooner rather than later. At 35, he is considered a veteran but it is clear that he is still in peak form. In fact, he scored almost half of his international goals in the last five years alone. Barring any untoward incidents, achieving the feat should be a given for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

As the defending champions, Portugal will be hoping to make it all the way to the end of the tournament. Bringing home back-to-back Nations League trophies plus a goal-scoring world record will be stellar achievements that Ronaldo can potentially add to his already overflowing list of accolades.