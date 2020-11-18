France has defeated Sweden 4-2 in their Group C encounter at the UEFA Nations League. The French squad remains unbeaten in this year's tournament so far. As a result of their latest victory, France will be leaving the group stages with 16 points to their name after five wins and a draw.

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud scored two goals, in the 16th and 59th minutes. In the process, the 34-year old Frenchman moved closer to Thierry Henry's goal-scoring record. As it stands, Giroud has 44 goals to his name and he is trailing the Arsenal legend by seven goals.

Interestingly, it was Sweden who took the early lead in the fifth minute when a deflected shot from Viktor Claesson found the net. Despite moving ahead, Sweden's threat eventually fell short. Giroud's double and a goal from full-back Benjamin Pavard in the 36th minute ensured that the 2016 Euro Cup runners-up turned things around.

Later, just two minutes from the final whistle, Robin Quaison's goal aroused some hope for Sweden but Kingsley Coman sealed the deal for the hosts in injury time.

After their latest defeat, Sweden has dropped to the fourth spot. They have lost five games in the group stages and won one. As a result of their poor performance, BBC confirms that they will now drop into League B.

On the other hand, before heading to Tuesday's match, the world champions had already qualified for one of the four Nations League finals berths. After France, Spain also booked a spot in the finals.

Amid all the celebrations, it was a forgettable night for Paul Pogba. The 27-year old central midfielder from Manchester United came under fire for his unflattering role behind Sweden's opening goal on Tuesday. He appeared frustrated after Claesson found the net.

As the ball glided into Les Bleus' box, the United midfielder made a mess of trying to clear the ball. He seemed to struggle in his attempts to regain control of his footing as the ball eventually rippled the net. After the goal was scored and Sweden went ahead of France, Pogba proceeded with an animated reaction to let his frustrations run wild.