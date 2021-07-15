The Milwaukee Bucks leveled the NBA Finals 2-2 with a 109-103 win in Game 4 at the Fiserv Arena on Wednesday night. The series will now return to Phoenix to the Talking Stick Resort Arena for Game 5, before returning to Milwaukee for Game 6.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have been carrying the Bucks in Game 2 and Game 3, but this time it was Khris Middleton who put on a shooting masterclass to finish the night with 40 points. He was ably backed by the "Greek Freak" who put up 26 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists.

While Antetokounmpo did not have a high scoring night, he was on top of his game defensively. The Bucks star's clutch block on Deandre Ayton with just over a minute to go in the fourth is being talked about as the greatest block in NBA Finals history, with some saying it was better than LeBron James' block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 finals.

CLUTCH BLOCK BY GIANNIS ? pic.twitter.com/jwB0b75o65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2021

Antetokounmpo's teammate Pat Connaughton feels that it was the best block of all time because of the skill it took from the two-time MVP to read the play and get the block in. Initially, Connaughton had said that his teammate can duke it out with James for the best block ever, but changed his mind during the post-game press conference.

"It's, in my opinion, the best block of all time."



—Pat Connaughton on Giannis' block on Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/dridZ2Ne8J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 15, 2021

Antetokounmpo admitted that he initially thought he was going to get dunked on but revealed that he saw the play coming after Devin Booker took the ball on one hand and was too far out for a layup. The Bucks cager also took a slight shot at Ayton claiming that if the roles were reversed, it would have been a dunk.

“I thought I was going to get dunked on, to be honest with you.”



Giannis breaks down his block on Ayton. pic.twitter.com/ZgxulnqvMM — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 15, 2021

Coming to the Suns, Booker set the record of most points scored by a player in his first post-season in NBA history. The Suns shooting guard ended the night with 42 points and kept his team in the fight almost until the end.

However, Booker's 42 points were backed up by just 38 points by the rest of the team, which was just not enough to tame the Bucks. Chris Paul, who was impressive in the opening two games, struggled on the night managing just 10 points and seven assists. The former Los Angeles Clippers cager admitted after that the Suns will have to take advantage of playing at home in Game 5 and do much better.