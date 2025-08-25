Panic erupted among Clemson fans on Sunday after a viral post on a fan message board claimed quarterback Cade Klubnik was injured in a car crash. The rumor was swiftly debunked by his mother as completely false.

Not Real: Klubnik's Mom Puts the Rumor to Rest

The false story began with a post on Tigernet.com that claimed Klubnik's vehicle was 'T-boned,' leaving him with restricted arm and shoulder movement. It spread rapidly across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, fueled by an account called 'Message Board Geniuses.'

Cade's mother, Kim Klubnik, immediately shut down the speculation when contacted by CBS Sports: 'Thankfully, it is fake news. Cade is fine!' She added: 'My heart has not stopped racing since someone shared the story with me.'

Her reaction highlights how harmful and distressing baseless rumors can be.

No Injury, No Car Crash, Just a Troll-Fueled Hoax

There is absolutely no evidence that Klubnik was ever in a crash or sustained any injuries. The original Tigernet post has since been deleted, and multiple outlets confirmed the quarterback's health and full participation in preseason preparations.

Anatomy of a Viral Hoax

The saga began when a user named 'JacobyMoore' posted on Tigernet.com that a relative, allegedly a first responder, had witnessed the crash.

That post was unverified and ultimately proven false. Yet the rumor gained traction when it was amplified by 'Message Board Geniuses,' showing how social media can escalate misinformation into full-blown panic.

This is not the first time a quarterback's health has been exaggerated online. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier recently experienced a similar situation when a minor knee irritation spiraled into false claims of a torn ACL.

🚨BREAKING 🚨

Sources with knowledge tell MBG that #Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been injured in a car accident. More to come… pic.twitter.com/hQTMFWMgqY — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) August 25, 2025

Turning Relief Into Focus

With the dust settled, Clemson fans can breathe easy. Klubnik is healthy, focused and ready for the 2025 season. Coming off a breakout 2024, he returns as the starting quarterback in top form.

Clemson, ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, will kick off the season with a high-stakes home opener against No. 9 LSU on August 30, 2025.

The Tigers are aiming to build on last year's strong performance that saw them finish 10-4, win the ACC Championship by defeating SMU 34-31, and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Final Word: Think Before You Share

This incident is a clear reminder to pause before sharing unverified information. A single message board post triggered widespread worry among fans and distress for the Klubnik family.

Thankfully, the truth emerged quickly, and Cade remains healthy and ready to lead Clemson into another promising season.