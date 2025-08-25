What happens when a photographer wanders onto court during match point at the US Open?

For Daniil Medvedev, it was the spark for one of tennis's most dramatic nights. From furious boos to a spectacular racquet smash, his showdown with Benjamin Bonzi had it all.

Here are the six insane moments that turned the Louis Armstrong Stadium into a theatre of chaos.

1. When a Photographer Hijacked Match Point

Serving for victory, Bonzi had just missed his first serve when a photographer casually tried to exit the court. The umpire awarded Bonzi a new first serve, triggering fury from Medvedev. According to BBC Sport, such rulings are standard but on this night, it lit the fuse.

gonna go down as the most famous picture in history once medvedev wins the US Open pic.twitter.com/YNRvyxRCqz — 🎟️ (@auschwirtz) August 25, 2025

2. Medvedev's Explosive 'Are You a Man?' Rant

The Russian stormed towards umpire Greg Allensworth, yelling: 'Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking?' He didn't stop there, mocking the photographer with: 'He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.' The US Open outburst instantly split the crowd and fuelled the Medvedev vs Bonzi drama.

The Daniil Medvedev Experience is truly something else. pic.twitter.com/f7woxr0Omf — Maria (@tennislols) August 25, 2025

3. A Stadium That Sounded Like a Football Ground

What followed was extraordinary: more than five minutes of deafening boos, whistles and jeers. Bonzi struggled to serve as New York fans turned the tennis court into something closer to Anfield on derby day.

Benjamin Bonzi to the US Open crowd after his dramatic win over Medvedev



“I may have got some new fans but also some new non-fans. The energy was wild. Thanks for all the ones who were booing. Thanks for the energy in the 5th.” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sXYepMzzAD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

4. From Near Defeat to Bagel Domination

Far from crumbling, Medvedev channelled the chaos. He saved match point, took the third set tiebreak, then obliterated Bonzi 6-0 in the fourth. The so-called 'bagel set' showcased a different player, suddenly brimming with energy while his opponent took a medical timeout.

Perfect summary from the commentator:



"Medvedev likes to play the villain and he certainly played that role tonight with an Oscar winning performance but I'll tell you what: The good guy has prevailed this evening.'



What a win from Bonzi pic.twitter.com/UD6OP9v0eR — Corvath Draemir (@Archaicmind3000) August 25, 2025

5. Bonzi Keeps His Cool and Strikes Back

Despite the storm, Bonzi kept his nerve. 'I tried to stay calm in the match but it was not easy,' he admitted afterwards. The Frenchman regrouped, breaking Medvedev at 5-4 in the decider to clinch a famous 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 victory.

6. The Racquet Smash and the Fallout

Defeat was too much to bear. Medvedev smashed his racquet onto the court before collapsing in disbelief. The US Tennis Association later confirmed the photographer's credentials were revoked. For Bonzi, it was career-defining; for Medvedev, another dramatic US Open implosion.

The Aftermath: What This US Open Chaos Really Means

In the end, Medvedev's implosion at Louis Armstrong Stadium was more than just another fiery outburst.

It highlighted how fragile momentum can be in tennis—one photographer's ill-timed movement changed the rhythm of a match and ignited a storm that lasted until the final point.

For Bonzi, it was the biggest win of his career, proving that he could stay composed even when the stadium was roaring for his opponent. For Medvedev, it was another chapter in his long history of clashes with crowds, umpires and pressure-filled moments.

daniil medvedev is an embarrassment to the sport of tennis



this is what happens when you focus more on being a twat than a tennis player. 29 year old grown ass man with the frontal lobe of a neanderthal. can't wait for the day i never have to see this bum on a tennis court again pic.twitter.com/cmwWLGDtH4 — sashi (@sashi_kaze) August 25, 2025

The US Open is no stranger to drama, but this match will be remembered as one of its wildest. It had everything: controversy, boos, a meltdown and a comeback that almost rewrote the script. In the end, the 'good guy' prevailed, while the villain left with a smashed racquet and plenty of questions about his temperament.