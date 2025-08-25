Medvedev vs Bonzi Chaos at US Open: 6 Wild Moments From Boos to Racquet Smash
From a five-minute crowd riot to a bizarre photographer exit and Medvedev's racquet smash, the US Open clash with Benjamin Bonzi had everything.
What happens when a photographer wanders onto court during match point at the US Open?
For Daniil Medvedev, it was the spark for one of tennis's most dramatic nights. From furious boos to a spectacular racquet smash, his showdown with Benjamin Bonzi had it all.
Here are the six insane moments that turned the Louis Armstrong Stadium into a theatre of chaos.
1. When a Photographer Hijacked Match Point
Serving for victory, Bonzi had just missed his first serve when a photographer casually tried to exit the court. The umpire awarded Bonzi a new first serve, triggering fury from Medvedev. According to BBC Sport, such rulings are standard but on this night, it lit the fuse.
2. Medvedev's Explosive 'Are You a Man?' Rant
The Russian stormed towards umpire Greg Allensworth, yelling: 'Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking?' He didn't stop there, mocking the photographer with: 'He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.' The US Open outburst instantly split the crowd and fuelled the Medvedev vs Bonzi drama.
3. A Stadium That Sounded Like a Football Ground
What followed was extraordinary: more than five minutes of deafening boos, whistles and jeers. Bonzi struggled to serve as New York fans turned the tennis court into something closer to Anfield on derby day.
4. From Near Defeat to Bagel Domination
Far from crumbling, Medvedev channelled the chaos. He saved match point, took the third set tiebreak, then obliterated Bonzi 6-0 in the fourth. The so-called 'bagel set' showcased a different player, suddenly brimming with energy while his opponent took a medical timeout.
5. Bonzi Keeps His Cool and Strikes Back
Despite the storm, Bonzi kept his nerve. 'I tried to stay calm in the match but it was not easy,' he admitted afterwards. The Frenchman regrouped, breaking Medvedev at 5-4 in the decider to clinch a famous 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 victory.
6. The Racquet Smash and the Fallout
Defeat was too much to bear. Medvedev smashed his racquet onto the court before collapsing in disbelief. The US Tennis Association later confirmed the photographer's credentials were revoked. For Bonzi, it was career-defining; for Medvedev, another dramatic US Open implosion.
The Aftermath: What This US Open Chaos Really Means
In the end, Medvedev's implosion at Louis Armstrong Stadium was more than just another fiery outburst.
It highlighted how fragile momentum can be in tennis—one photographer's ill-timed movement changed the rhythm of a match and ignited a storm that lasted until the final point.
For Bonzi, it was the biggest win of his career, proving that he could stay composed even when the stadium was roaring for his opponent. For Medvedev, it was another chapter in his long history of clashes with crowds, umpires and pressure-filled moments.
The US Open is no stranger to drama, but this match will be remembered as one of its wildest. It had everything: controversy, boos, a meltdown and a comeback that almost rewrote the script. In the end, the 'good guy' prevailed, while the villain left with a smashed racquet and plenty of questions about his temperament.
