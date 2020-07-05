Last week, the NBA and NBPA approved the proposal to allow NBA players to post social justice statements on the back of their jerseys instead of their surnames.

Generally, team jerseys act as a uniform, and players are rarely allowed to make personal modifications to them. The only thing that makes each jersey unique is the player number and the name on the back. The NBA and NBPA are making a move to support players in their campaign against social injustice by allowing them to change their names into social justice statements.

In recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd, an African-American, while in the custody of Minneapolis Law Enforcement, a wave of nationwide protests led by predominantly black organizations swept the United States. The chaos resulted in even more loss of life and property.

The civil unrest is part of an ongoing campaign by the black-led racial minority in the USA to receive equality and recognition against social injustice and police brutality.

The predominantly black NBA player community joined the protests in different ways. Retired All-Star Jalen Rose organised peaceful demonstrations and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has called on other players to boycott the Orlando games as part of the protest.

Meanwhile, other players such as Lakers superstar LeBron James and his teammate Danny Green see the Orlando games and its worldwide reach through broadcasting networks as an opportunity to get their message across.

Nike, the official jersey sponsor, is quick to lend its support.

According to CBS, this is the list of approved "social justice statements" players can choose from as a replacement to their surnames to show their support for the nationwide campaign.

Black Lives Matter

Say Their Names

Vote

I Can't Breathe

Justice

Peace

Equality

Freedom

Enough

Power to the People

Justice Now

Say her Name

Si Se Puede (Yes we can)

Liberation

See Us

Hear Us

Respect Us

Love Us

Listen

Listen to Us

Stand Up

Ally

Anti-Racist

I Am A Man

Speak Up

How Many More

Group Economics

Education Reform

Mentor

The Victims' names were not approved out of respect for their families.