A 12-year-old girl from Weatherford, Texas, allegedly shot her father and herself on Tuesday after creating a murder pact with her friend.

Through their official Facebook page, the Parker County Sheriff's Office shared that the girl had been found at 11:30 PM. She was lying in the street, in northwest Parker County, with a gun underneath her body and a gunshot wound to the head.

Meanwhile, her 38-year-old father was found in their residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They were both transported to a nearby hospital using an air ambulance.

The investigators reported that the 12-year-old had seemingly shot her father, fled the scene, and then shot herself.

Russ Authier, Parker County Sheriff, and the Criminal Investigations Division found that the event had been the result of a "several weeks" long plan. The suspect, along with another young female from Lufkin, Texas, had both planned to murder their families and pets. The girl from Weatherford was supposed to drive to Lufkin and pick up the other female after the latter had killed her own father. Both had intended to flee to Georgia after carrying out their murder plots.

Though the girl from Lufkin did not go through with her plan, she is being charged by the sheriff's office with "criminal conspiracy" due to her involvement with the planning of the murder. Police officers from Lufkin are also investigating the case further.

Sheriff Russ Authier stated, "Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles, and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited."

This is in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Code of Texas, Chapter 58 Sec.58.004, which states that "the custodian of the record must redact any personally identifiable information about a victim of the child's delinquent conduct or conduct indicating a need for supervision who was under 18 years of age on the date the conduct occurred."

The case is currently in its early stages and is under active investigation.