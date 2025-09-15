Chaos and tragedy rocked Nepal after the government banned social media, sparking a fiery youth revolt that left 72 dead and forced parliament to dissolve. The uprising brought down Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, paving the way for a remarkable new leader — Sushila Karki, Nepal's first ever female prime minister and former chief justice.

Straight out of the crisis, Karki moved fast, appointing three fresh-faced ministers to try to steady a nation on the brink. But who exactly are the men now entrusted with navigating Nepal's most volatile chapter in decades?

Rameshwar Khanal: The Reformist Economist Turned Finance Minister

At the top of the list is Rameshwar Prasad Khanal, the new finance minister. A former finance secretary and an economic wizard, Khanal is no stranger to government corridors or complex reforms. He chaired a massive commission that produced a 447-page blueprint calling for radical changes to Nepal's financial system.

Praised as a skilled technocrat rather than a typical politician, Khanal's appointment has earned nods of approval from both nervous business leaders and fiery protesters hungry for a crackdown on corruption and nepotism.

With fresh faces in power and the nation watching closely, Nepal's road to recovery has only just begun.

Kulman Ghising: The Power Manager Who Ended Nepal's Blackouts

Perhaps the most recognisable name in the new Cabinet is Kulman Ghising, now in charge of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, as well as two additional portfolios — physical infrastructure and urban development.

Ghising is widely credited with ending Nepal's infamous power cuts during his tenure as executive director of the Nepal Electricity Authority. Once celebrated as a national hero, he was controversially removed in March by the Oli government, a decision that fuelled widespread anger.

Still, his expanded mandate now stretches far beyond electricity supply, leaving many to wonder if one man can truly juggle the nation's energy, infrastructure and development challenges.

🚨🇳🇵FIRST official ceremony since the protests begins



Three ministers step up to take the oath as the National Anthem plays.



Sputnik India correspondent reporting from the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/DToI0Iq4r5 — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) September 15, 2025

Om Prakash Aryal: The Lawyer Who Spoke for the Protesters

The third new face is Om Prakash Aryal, Nepal's new home affairs minister, also assigned the law and parliamentary affairs portfolio.

A seasoned lawyer, Aryal was a central figure in the Gen Z negotiations that followed the protests. Initially reluctant to take office, he reportedly changed his mind after appeals from both President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Karki.

Aryal's presence in the Cabinet is symbolic as well as practical: he represents a bridge between the state and the young protesters who feel betrayed by years of political corruption.

Can a Four-Member Cabinet Calm a Country in Crisis?

For now, Prime Minister Karki's has promised to keep the interim government limited to 15 ministers and to oversee elections within six months.

Critics argue that the appointments, while symbolically strong, do little to address the structural rot at the heart of Nepali politics.

Yet, for a country battered by violence and haunted by decades of political instability, these appointments may be enough to buy time.