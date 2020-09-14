Rick Riordan shared the exciting news in a recent Instagram post where he told fans that he and Netflix are developing "The Kane Chronicles" into a series of movies.

The author revealed that these will be "featured films" on the streaming giant. He did not share further details, but expressed his excitement with a definitive "yes!" He told fans to stay tuned for more updates on the adaptation.

Riordan's social media announcement comes after he shared news about his collaboration with Netflix on his books in a post on his website titled "Kane in Development."

"Hey, guys! An exciting announcement as posted on social media concerning the Kane Chronicles: We are developing the series for feature films on Netflix!" he wrote.

Riordan revealed that he and the streaming giant have been working on the deal since October. They had the discussion about the same time they agreed to bring the live-action "Percy Jackson" series to DisneyPlus.

"I'm so glad I can now announce it! That's all I can say for the moment, but stay tuned," he wrote and added that he will try to answer some questions about the film adaptation during the "Tower of Nero" tour events that will take place virtually in different online platforms starting on Oct. 8.

"The Kane Chronicles" is among the author's bestsellers that take inspiration from Ancient Egyptian mythology. His "Percy Jackson" book series revolved around Greek mythology and was brought to life twice on the big screen by 20th Century Fox. It also became a Broadway show with last year's "The Lightning Thief" musical.

Riordan's "The Kane Chronicles" is a fantasy-adventure series that comprises three books: "The Red Pyramid," "The Throne of Fire," and "The Serpent's Shadow." The books were released in 2010, 2011, and 2012, respectively. The series tells the story and journey of siblings, Sadie and Carter Kane, as they discover that they are two of the most powerful Egyptian magicians to be born after the fall of Ancient Egypt. They fight villainous gods, go on a search for the Book of Ra, and try to prevent the gods from wreaking havoc in the modern world.