Another mysterious monolith has surfaced at Compton Bay on the Isle of Wight earlier today just days after similar pillars were found and removed in Utah ,Romania and California.

According to The Daily Mail, the three sided free standing metal structure was spotted by beachgoers who were left baffled as it is unclear how the object was moved to a part of the beach which only had a footpath access and was at the bottom of a cliff.

The newest discovery comes after similar metal monoliths have mysteriously appeared and were just as swiftly removed in the US and in Romania. The structure in Utah, which was discovered on November 18, was covertly removed within days after another was found in Neamt county in Romania.

Strangely, just four days after its sudden appearance in Neamt county, the 2.8 meter (9ft) tall structure also disappeared as quietly as it was erected. Local reporters who have seen the structure said it was poorly made and had badly welded joints.

A spokeswoman for Piatra Neamt police, Georgiana Mosu, said authorities are conducting an inquiry into the illegally-installed structure, which was erected in a protected archaeological area.

On Wednesday, another monolith surfaced in Pine Mountain, in the city of Atascadero in California. But just as tourists were beginning to flock to get a glimpse of the structure, a group chanting "Christ is King" and "America first" tore down the metal structure at some point during the night.

Video footage posted in a streaming website showed the group of four men dressed in military fatigues pushing down the metal obelisk and replacing it with a wooden cross.

However, despite being quite similar to the other metal structures, the monolith in California was different from the one found in Utah. Unlike the other structures, the Pine Mountain monolith was not planted well into the ground and could be easily knocked down with a firm push and could possibly injure hikers if it fell over. It was said to weigh about 200lbs.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno was not too happy by its disappearance saying the monolith provided something unique and fun during these stressful times.

Meanwhile, two adventure sportsmen and Utah residents Andy Lewis and Sylvan Christensen, stepped forward to claim responsibility for being part of the team who removed the Utah monolith. They stood ground for their actions explaining the ethical failures of the monolith artist who gouged a 24-inch hole on the sandstone surface of a protected area.

"It was not even close to the damage caused by the internet sensationalism and subsequent reaction from the world. This land wasn't physically prepared for the population shift," Christensen stated.

Utah local officials cited how the structure had been placed without permission on public land and pointed out that curious visitors have now left behind a mess of human waste and debris and parked cars on vegetation.