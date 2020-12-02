Another mysterious metallic monolith, similar to the one found in the Utah desert two weeks ago, has been spotted halfway across the globe. Local residents in the city of Piatra Neamț în România found an almost exact replica of the free standing metal object on Friday. Meanwhile, the previous Utah monolith, by some odd circumstance disappeared just a few days after it was discovered.

Local media reports say the new monolith was found standing on the Bâtca Doamnei plateau, near an archaeological site overlooking the city. It measures about 10 to 12 feet tall and seems to be composed of a reflective type of metal. A local radio station had also recorded a video of the object showing looped markings all over its surface, the NPR wrote.

Andrei Carabelea, mayor of Piatra Neamt assured its residents after the object surfaced on Friday:

"There is no reason to panic for those who think there is still life in the universe. My guess is that some alien, cheeky and terrible teenagers left home with their parents' UFO and started planting metal monoliths around the world. First in Utah and then at Piatra Neamt,"

"I am honoured that they chose our city", the Mayor said.

Carabelea said that while he has no concrete answers about the object, he welcomes the idea if the mystery monolith happens to attract tourists to his city.

"Beyond the conspiracy theories that can be tempting. I'd like to see this randomness as further proof that our city is special. For the earthlings and (maybe) not only."

As for the Utah monolith, which was spotted by officers from the state's Department of Public Safety, authorities were left baffled after it disappeared overnight less than 10 days after it was discovered.

A Colorado photographer named Ross Bernards claims to have seen four men dismantling the three-sided metal object on November 18. They were said to have worked in pairs as they took the object apart and whisked it away in a wheelbarrow. A local outdoors man also claimed to have been responsible for its disappearance.

A friend of Bernards, James Newlands, managed to get a few images of the men dismantling the monolith with his cellphone. They said the monolith was hollow and had a framework of plywood. However, it is still unclear if the men who took it down were responsible for installing it.