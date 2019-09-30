On Wednesday, New Zealand will take on Canada in a crucial Pool B tie at the Rugby World Cup 2019. This match is going to be historic for the Kiwis, as this will be the first time that their starting XI will feature a sibling trio in the form of Barrett brothers. Two-time World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett will be joined by brothers Scott and Jordie on the rugby pitch.

If everything goes according to plan, it will be the first time since 1995 that three brothers will start a World Cup game. 24 years ago, Tonga's Vunipola brothers created this unique record. Fe'ao, Manu and Elisi Vunipola were the first three brothers to last have started a World Cup rugby game for their nation. That was the only instance in the history of the World Cup that three brothers were included in a team's starting lineup until now.

The Barrett brothers always dreamt of playing together for their national team, but none of them saw it coming. In an interview, Scott expressed his amazement by saying, "I never really thought we'd be here. In the backyard, it would be a joke and you'd say, 'He's got to kick to win the World Cup.' You would create scenarios like that and, you'd sort of joke and now you pinch yourself because we're here right now."

New Zealand is currently standing at number 2 position in their group, after securing 4 points against South Africa in the only game they've played so far. On the other hand, Canada lost their first encounter against Italy. While Canada will look forward to bring their confidence back against the defending champions, the All Blacks will aim at continuing their victorious run.

Kiwi coach Steve Hansen made 11 changes in his team. Significantly, he made these changes to a team that recently beat the Proteas. Wing Rieko Loane and centre Sonny Bill Williams will be included in the starting XI, as confirmed by the BBC. Another notable inclusion to New Zealand's starting XI is that of centre Jack Goodhue. During the last time that Goodhue played for the Kiwis back in August, his team lost 26-47 to Australia.