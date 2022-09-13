The death of Queen Elizabeth II has not only led to an outpouring of grief from across the world, but has also made people question the future of the Commonwealth realms.

There has been speculation about whether countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand would now try to become republics.

While the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has said that he will call for a referendum on the issue in three years, New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has made it clear that she will not try to make the country a republic anytime soon.

"I've never sensed the urgency. There's so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. Don't think it's one that would or should occur quickly," Ardern told reporters on Monday.

New Zealand is one of 14 former British colonies where the British monarch still remains the head of the state, and is represented by a ceremonial governor-general.

There has been debate on the issue in New Zealand for quite some time now and Ardern believes that the country will become a republic eventually.

"I do believe that is where New Zealand will head in time. I believe it's likely to occur in my lifetime but I don't see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda anytime soon," she added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has decided to mark the passing of the Queen with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday on September 26. Ardern will also be travelling to the UK to attend the Queen's funeral on September 19, per The Independent.

"The decision to hold a one-off public holiday in the Queen's honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is a historic event," Ardern said.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 after serving for 70 years as Britain's head of state. She was the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history.