A discarded hard drive, believed to contain the passkey to 8,000 Bitcoins—valued at over £627 million (approximately $785 million) today—lies buried beneath a Newport landfill. The hard drive, belonging to James Howells, was inadvertently thrown away nearly a decade ago by his ex-girlfriend, Halfina Eddy-Evans, who acted on his request to dispose of unwanted items. Now, as Howells battles to retrieve the device from a 1.4-million-metric-ton landfill, the story has reignited public interest in one of the most infamous cryptocurrency losses.

"I'm Sick of Hearing About It," Says Eddy-Evans

Eddy-Evans revealed she disposed of the hard drive in a black bin bag while clearing out Howells's belongings. According to her, she was reluctant to run the errand but did so to help out after dropping her children off at school. Speaking to MailOnline, she explained, "I had no idea what was in it. Losing it was not my fault. I'm sick and tired of hearing about it."

Despite the extraordinary value of the lost Bitcoin, Eddy-Evans says she has no interest in any share of the fortune. Instead, she hopes Howells recovers the hard drive simply so the topic can finally be laid to rest. However, Howells's ongoing legal efforts to excavate the landfill have only intensified, adding strain to the former couple's already fractured relationship. "It looks like he's blaming me, but I don't think he really is—not that we are even talking now," she remarked.

Howells Mined Bitcoin Before Its Boom

Howells's lost fortune originates from his brief foray into Bitcoin mining over a decade ago. In a span of just ten weeks, he successfully mined 8,000 Bitcoins while experimenting with the emerging blockchain technology. However, the mining equipment's constant noise caused tension at home, with Eddy-Evans complaining it disrupted her sleep and daily life.

The venture came to an abrupt halt when Howells accidentally spilled lemonade on his laptop, rendering it nearly unusable. While he salvaged and sold parts of the device, he kept the hard drive, transferring personal files like photos and music to his Apple computer. However, due to compatibility issues, he was unable to save the crucial Bitcoin passkey. The hard drive was later forgotten in a junk drawer, and its importance went unrecognised for years as Howells focused on his career and family.

Legal Battles Over Landfill Excavation

For nearly a decade, Howells has been embroiled in a dispute with Newport City Council, seeking permission to excavate the landfill in search of the hard drive. Howells believes the buried device could now be worth as much as £1 billion (approximately $1.25 billion) if Bitcoin prices reach anticipated highs. "This is always going to be a treasure hunt," he told Fortune. "The treasure is getting more and more valuable by the day, and that isn't going to stop."

Howells estimates he would only need to search an area containing 100,000 tons of waste to locate the device. However, the council has repeatedly refused his requests, citing environmental concerns. According to Newport City Council, "Excavation is not possible under our environmental permit and would have a significant negative impact on the surrounding area."

Despite the council's refusal, Howells has vowed to continue his fight. In October, he filed a £495 million (approximately $620 million) lawsuit against Newport City Council, alleging that the authority has been withholding his property unlawfully. "This problem is never going to go away," Howells said, doubling down on his commitment to retrieve the hard drive.

Eddy-Evans Urges Howells to Move On

While Eddy-Evans supports Howells's determination to retrieve the hard drive for his own peace of mind, she admits she wishes he would move on from the ordeal. "I think the council should let him try, as it's clearly affecting his mental health," she said. However, she also believes Howells should consider the possibility that the hard drive may never be found. "People keep tagging me online, friends and strangers alike, about his loss, but I tell them, 'Don't ask me about it!'" she added, expressing frustration over the public attention the story continues to attract.

Council Stands Firm Against Search Efforts

Newport City Council has maintained its firm stance against allowing excavation of the landfill. The council stated it has been contacted "multiple times since 2013" about retrieving the hard drive, but any such operation would pose environmental risks. "Howells's claim has no merit, and the council is vigorously resisting it," the spokesperson said.

While Howells remains undeterred, the chances of recovering the device grow slimmer as time passes. As the story unfolds, it highlights the fragility of digital assets and the profound consequences of a single misstep. Whether Howells will succeed in his treasure hunt or the Bitcoin fortune will remain buried beneath the Newport landfill is a question that only time will answer.