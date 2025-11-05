Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has intensified scrutiny of the Arctic Frost probe, a secretive Department of Justice investigation that, according to him, sought extensive records on conservatives, Republican-linked organisations and journalists.

In an appearance on Newsmax, Grassley accused Special Counsel Jack Smith's team of weaponising federal power to pursue political opponents under the guise of national security.

Grassley Expands on Arctic Frost Oversight

Grassley revealed that his office had obtained whistleblower documents showing that Smith's prosecutors issued 197 subpoenas, including requests for data from major companies such as Apple. Those subpoenas allegedly targeted the Trump campaign, Turning Point USA, and media personalities linked to conservative outlets. Among the names listed were Trump himself, Newsmax host Ed Henry, and members of the so-called January 6 Prison Choir.

'It has become clear that the Arctic Frost operation was never just about one man,' Grassley told Newsmax host Ed Henry. 'They were going after Republican organisations, people connected to Trump, and conservative voices in the media. It was a fishing expedition designed to destroy reputations and silence dissent.'

The senator said whistleblowers provided his committee with internal communications from a prosecutor, J.P. Cooney, who allegedly discussed ways to 'nail down Trump's role' through surveillance of related entities. Grassley added that further records are being sought from within the Department of Justice.

'There are people deep in the department who don't want these documents released because they're close to liberal advocacy groups in Washington,' he said. 'But once we have them, we'll hold hearings and put the facts in front of the American people.'

Grassley also addressed his concerns over FBI integrity, claiming that evidence suggests former FBI Director James Comey misled Congress during earlier investigations. He said his committee intends to review newly surfaced internal FBI memos related to those claims.

In the same interview, Grassley commented on the ongoing government shutdown, saying there had been limited progress toward reopening federal services. 'For the first time this week, there's talk about an end to it,' he said. 'We were told to be ready for weekend sessions if an agreement can be reached.' He added that millions of Americans were feeling the impact through missed food benefits and delayed airport operations.

Newsmax to Join RBC Capital Markets Tech

While Grassley's remarks captured political attention, Newsmax Inc. announced that CEO Christopher Ruddy and senior executives will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in New York City from 18–19 November 2025. The company stated that the event would provide an opportunity to meet investors and discuss the network's expansion into digital platforms and streaming services.

Newsmax, now listed on the NYSE under the ticker NMAX, has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing conservative media outlets in the United States. It regularly ranks among the top cable networks in viewership and boasts more than 40 million monthly users across its platforms, including Newsmax TV, Newsmax Magazine, and the Newsmax app.

The network's leadership will join other global media and technology companies at the conference to discuss emerging trends, including generative AI, digital advertising, and alternative news ecosystems. Analysts expect Ruddy to outline the company's strategy for expanding its streaming presence and strengthening its position against competitors such as Fox News and The First TV.

Grassley's interview, which aired just weeks before Newsmax's investor presentation, underscored how political oversight and media influence increasingly intersect in the 2025 landscape. His allegations against the Justice Department highlight growing tensions between Republican lawmakers and federal agencies, while Newsmax's inclusion in the Arctic Frost subpoenas has given the network an added stake in the ongoing debate over free speech and political bias in investigations.

The senator's continued push for transparency, coupled with Newsmax's corporate visibility on Wall Street, places both at the centre of a broader conversation about accountability and influence in American media and governance.