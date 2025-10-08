Attorney General Pam Bondi faced more than four hours of intense questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee on 7 October, fending off accusations that the Department of Justice has become politicised under her leadership.

The hearing turned combative as Democrats grilled her on her ties to Donald Trump, the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and the indictment of former FBI director James Comey. At the same time, Republicans defended her as restoring order after what they described as 'years of abuse' within the DOJ.

Bondi repeatedly denied accusations that her department is acting as a political instrument and insisted that the DOJ is returning to its 'core mission' of fighting crime. However, Democrats accused her of evasiveness and undermining institutional norms.

Showdown Over Politics, Prosecutors, and Power

The session quickly devolved into a partisan standoff. Lawmakers pressed Bondi on whether she had discussed prosecutorial decisions with the White House, particularly around the Comey indictment. Bondi refused to confirm or deny such discussions, invoking executive privilege. She defended the decision to indict Comey, labelling the grand jury 'liberal' but insisting the process was conducted 'by the book.'

Democrats also zeroed in on the Epstein files, questioning whether a long-rumoured "client list" exists. Bondi sidestepped specifics but accused Democrats of ignoring Epstein's crimes before her tenure. Tensions rose when she alleged that several committee members had accepted donations from individuals tied to Epstein's social network.

On National Guard deployments to Democratic-led cities, Bondi justified the actions as necessary for public safety. When asked whether she had coordinated the move with the Trump White House, she declined to comment. 'If you're not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will," she told the panel, sparking audible protests from Democratic members.'

Criticism, Defence, and Institutional Stakes

Democratic senators, led by Dick Durbin, argued that Bondi is dismantling the justice system's integrity by purging career prosecutors, shielding Trump allies, and enforcing investigations selectively. Durbin said Bondi's refusal to answer fundamental oversight questions diminishes her and leaves the DOJ vulnerable.

Republicans, meanwhile, praised Bondi's combative posture. In his opening remarks, Senator Grassley accused the preceding Biden DOJ of 'weaponising' law enforcement and urged Bondi to restore credibility. He cited the surveillance of GOP senators under the Arctic Frost investigation, released earlier this week, as evidence of imbalance under the prior administration.

Broader Implications

The confrontation underscores a widening divide over how justice should be administered in a hyper-partisan era.

With investigations into Epstein's network, Comey's indictment, and federal surveillance practices still unfolding, Bondi's testimony signalled that her tenure will continue to test the balance between executive loyalty and judicial independence.