Neymar Jr. may not have scored himself but he and Angel di Maria were both inspiring as Paris-Saint Germain defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League semi-final knockout clash on Tuesday.

The Brazilian hit the woodwork a couple of times during the match, keeping Leipzig's defence on their toes throughout the evening. However, it was Neymar's stunning backheel to Angel di Maria that had mouths gaping wide open. The Argentine was masterfully picked out by his teammate before he shot past Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi just before half-time.

Di Maria and Neymar's joint effort doubled PSG's advantage after Marquinhos scored the opening goal in the 13th minute. The opening goal came off a di Maria free kick, proving how valuable both he any Neymar are to the club. Formerly bitter rivals from La Liga sides Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, Di Maria and Neymar have found a way to work together to help give PSG their first UEFA Champions League final appearance.

Kylian Mbappe, who had been recovering from an ankle injury, was finally back to full fitness and provided even more pressure directed at the Leipzig back line. It was a brilliant effort from PSG, who rejoined the Champions League cold after the early cancellation of the Ligue 1 season in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The other teams were able to return to competitive football to finish their domestic seasons before the Champions League resumed.

PSG must be feeling like they are finally on the cusp of European glory. Despite dominating the french Ligue 1 in recent years, they have been falling short in the Champions League. For the past decade, the club has been able to make it only up to either the round-of 16 or the quarter-finals.

Following another Ligue 1 title this season, PSG is extremely optimistic and motivated. However, they still have one massive hurdle to overcome. Their opponent for Sunday's final will be determined tonight, when Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich faces Olympique Lyonnais in the other semi-final.

Bayern is the favourite to make it to the final, following their emphatic quarter-final victory over FC Barcelona, 2-8. The championship match is scheduled to be played on August 23 in Lisbon.