PSG fans will be relieved to hear that Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. is safe after his private jet was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing as it was flying back to Brazil from Barbados earlier this week.

The aircraft was believed to have been carrying the footballer and his sister, Rafaella Santos and his partner, Bruna Biancardi. The plane was forced to declare an emergency after suffering mechanical problems, particularly with the windscreen.

The group was on the way to Sao Paulo, but they had to make an emergency stop in the northern Brazilian city of Boa Vista, which is located in Roraima state near Venezuela.

The delay lasted for only about two hours, and the PSG star was welcomed warmly by airport personnel. According to Goal, everyone appeared to be in good spirits despite the dangerous situation.

In the end, the problem was fixed and Neymar along with his companions were all able to complete their journey. While it is confirmed that it was Neymar who was in the aircraft, it is unclear if it was the Embraer Legacy 450 aircraft which Neymar had previously acquired for a reported 10.8 million pounds.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is enjoying a hectic holiday season after powering through a long campaign with PSG, which saw them win the Ligue 1 title.

After that, he reported for international duty with Brazil before finally being able to enjoy some time off with his family and friends. While with the national team, he scored twice against South Korea and again against Japan.

In the past week, he has been spotted enjoying his down time in Las Vegas and Miami. He is now back in Brazil after a stop in Barbados, and it remains to be seen how he will spend the rest of his short holiday.

Like most footballers, he will be needed back to join his teammates for pre-season training in July. The domestic season is scheduled to begin earlier this year in order to make way for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held for the first time during winter in Qatar.