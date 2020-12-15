Paris St-Germain forward Neymar Jr. suffered what looked like a horrific ankle injury during last Sunday's loss against Lyon. Thankfully, PSG has confirmed that the Brazilian does not have a fracture. However, there are still concerns about the damaged ligaments and his sprain will continue to be observed and assessed in the coming days.

Although the injury is only a sprain, it was serious enough to leave Neymar in a lot of pain. He was seen screaming on the pitch as he clutched his ankle following a challenge from Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes. Neymar was then stretchered off after his countryman received a red card.

According to PSG, "The medical examinations carried out on Neymar are reassuring following his twisted ankle in Sunday's game against Lyon."

A fractured ankle could sideline a players for several months. On the other hand, a sprain will be much easier to overcome. This will come as a big relief for the club and to football fans from all over the world.

On Monday, PSG was drawn to play against FC Barcelona in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. Fans will be looking forward to watching Neymar come face to face with his former team. He will also be reuniting with former partner in crime, Lionel Messi, who was always believed to have been wanting to play alongside him again.

The first matchday of the Champions League knockout stage will be played near the end of February, giving Neymar over two months to regain his full fitness.

It may be remembered that Neymar controversially left Barcelona in 2017 and joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m).