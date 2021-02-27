Neymar Jr. is reportedly back in individual training and may be ready to face his former club when FC Barcelona travels to France to play against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The return leg is scheduled to be played at the Parc des Princes on March 10. That gives Neymar two weeks to get back in competitive shape. The Brazilian striker was sidelined with a thigh injury when PSG travelled to Barcelona last week to play the first leg. Even without him, PSG managed to secure a 4-1 victory, thanks mostly to a hat-trick by Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar picked up the injury against Caen earlier this month, and it was earlier believed that won't be fit to play until after the second leg. However, Marca reports that his progress is going faster than expected, and there is a real chance that he can suit up to face Barcelona.

Read more Mbappe transfer news: French star wants Neymar's salary

The reunion is significant, with all eyes on Neymar and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. It may be remembered that Neymar had previously stated that he would like to be reunited with the Argentine star. Fellow PSG player Angel di Maria has also expressed his desire to play alongside Messi.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman did not like the comments, but he can't do anything if the players keep talking. Their actions on the pitch, if they all see each other in the second leg, will draw a lot of attention from media and eagle-eyed fans alike.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke in a press conference on Friday, and said that Neymar's chances are getting better. "He's on track to return as predicted. He's been on the grass running and doing exercises. He was in very good spirits."

It has been reported that Neymar already agreed to a contract extension at PSG. However, no official announcement has been made by either the club nor the player as of yet. A Barcelona comeback has always haunted him since he left, but that possibility has increasingly turned into mere gossip over the past year.