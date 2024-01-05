Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. is out of action for several months due to his latest injury, but he has still managed to make it to the headlines. This time, the news focuses on his personal life, particularly on claims that he is set to become a father for the third time just months after welcoming his daughter, Mavie.

Brazil is abuzz with the claims, with entertainment website Leo Dias reporting that an unnamed model is currently three months pregnant with Neymar's child. It has to be noted that his former partner, Bruna Biancardi, gave birth to their daughter on October 6, 2023, also barely three months ago. The Brazil forward already has a 12-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

The same report states that Neymar is aware of the pregnancy but it caught him by surprise. The actual nature or status of his relationship with the allegedly pregnant model is still unclear.

The 31-year-old footballer, who not plays for Saudi Pro League Side Al Hilal, has been recovering from injury since October. After picking up the ACL, he is said to have rushed home to Brazil to be with his newborn daughter and to spend his recovery period there. If the reports are to be believed, it seems that he also found the time to engage in a love affair with someone other than his new baby's mother.

An influencer named Jamile Alima allegedly broke the news after she made comments alongside photos posted on social media of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi's daughter. The comments, shared by Segue A Cami, reportedly read: "Beautiful baby. You're going to get a little brother from daddy Ney. There'll be only a year's difference."

Alima has since denied making those comments, but news of the alleged pregnancy has spread like wildfire, with various outlets claiming to have confirmed the veracity of the claims. Meanwhile, Neymar's team has reportedly referred to it as "fake news" and has vowed to take legal action.

Bruna Biancardi confirmed that she and Neymar have split

Meanwhile, amid all of these rumours and speculations, Biancardi has already confirmed that she and the former PSG and FC Barcelona forward have broken up. She announced the status of her relationship with Neymar way back in November, amid a storm of other cheating allegations.

Biancardi's confirmation of the split came soon after Neymar was accused of asking OnlyFans model Aline Farias for nude photos. Screenshots of the conversation were published by Brazilian press, but Neymar claimed that those conversations were years old.

He was also accused of having an argument with an actress at a party he hosted at a mansion in Brazil. The argument came after the woman allegedly refused his advances.

Ahead of the birth of their child on October 6, Biancardi also had to deal with reports claiming that Neymar had cheated on her after he was spotted partying with two women at a nightclub in Barcelona. At the time, she said that she was focusing on her pregnancy despite the "disappointment". She took to social media to say: "Good afternoon, I'm aware of what happened and once again I am disappointed but in the final stage of my pregnancy. My focus and worries are directed to my daughter and that is all I will think about at the moment. I thank you all for the messages of love.''

There were a lot of unconfirmed reports of infidelity leading up to Biancardi's confirmation that the relationship was over. She finally put the matter to rest when she took to Instagram on November 28, saying: "This is a private affair but as I'm linked on a daily basis to news reports, suppositions and jokes, I'm informing you that I'm not in a relationship."

She then confirmed that she and Neymar are only maintaining a co-parenting relationship. "We are Mavie's parents and that's the reason for our link. I hope that with this people stop linking me to these frequent pieces of news. Thank you," she said.

Back in June, months before the baby's birth, Neymar posted an apology to Biancardi amid previous allegations of infidelity. Alongside a photo of himself and a heavily pregnant Biancardi, he wrote: "Bru. I do this for both of you and for your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I want to be by your side.

"I did wrong. I did wrong to you both. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. But I like to resolve my mistakes in my personal life within my own home with my family and friends...

"All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, the mother of my child. It affected your intimacy at this special moment which is maternity. Bru, I ask for forgiveness for my mistakes."

Apparently, all that grovelling was not enough to keep the little family unit together. The pair broke up after just a few months and it remains to be seen if Neymar has indeed started another chapter with another woman.