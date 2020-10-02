Neymar Jr. did not get the justice he was looking for after he accused defender Alvaro Gonzalez of verbally abusing him with a racial slur during the match between Paris Saint-Germain and bitter rivals Marseille last month. French League (LFP) authorities did not find enough evidence to support Neymar's claims and did not hand Alvaro any punishment.

Marseille won the match 1-0 but not before a riot broke out in the closing stages of the match. Five players were ejected, including Neymar, who was clearly seen slapping the back of Alvaro's head. After the match, Neymar took to social media to claim that the Spaniard had called him a "monkey son of a b**ch." He also said that his only regret is not hitting Alvaro in the face.

Alvaro and Olympique de Marseille have stood firm in denying Neymar's accusations. Following the LFP decision, the club said, "Olympique de Marseille are satisfied with the decision of the disciplinary committee. Alvaro Gonzalez is not racist, any accusation against him on this subject is unfair and unfounded. Olympique de Marseille is and will remain the club of anti-racism."

According to Goal, Neymar was also absolved of racially abusing Alvaro and fellow Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai in the same match. The Japanese player took to social media to reject the claims that Neymar made a racial slur against him.

"The last 2 weeks were difficult, but I am happy to hear that the two players in question were not punished this time," Sakai said, referring to both Neymar and Alvaro.

"Nobody said anything discriminating to me. We just had a little argument in a match that suddenly got a little emotional," he said, following reports that Neymar had been abusive towards him during the match.

"Now everything's finished the only important thing is that Marseille won the match. From next time, I will again do my best to offer you an exciting OM vs PSG derby!" Sakai concluded.

Unfortunately for Neymar, despite escaping a ban for racial abuse, he was still handed a two-match ban following the red card incident.