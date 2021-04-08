Paris Saint-Germain took revenge against Bayern Munich in a rematch of last year's UEFA Champions League final. The Germans lifted the trophy last year, but PSG is determined to change the outcome this time around. Kylian Mbappe scored twice as they produced a stunning 2-3 away victory at the Allainz Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

It only took three minutes for Neymar Jr. to feed Mbappe for the opening goal of the evening. Marquinhos managed to double the lead before the half-hour mark, leaving the defending champions with a mountain to climb.

Former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting managed to pull one back for Bayern before the break and Thomas Muller equalised in the 60th minute. It was game on in the remaining half hour as both Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer were challenged between the posts.

In the end, Mbappe rose to the occasion and scored the winning goal right through Jerome Boateng's legs. PSG will be hosting the second leg with 3 crucial away goals under their belts.

PSG has been in fantastic form in the Champions League this season, and have turned the tide against the Germans who came into the tie as favourites. However, they were never to be taken lightly as PSG already showed their intentions after thrashing FC Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

The result is a big disappointment for Bayern, who have not lost in 19 previous games before losing to PSG. They were missing Robert Lewandowski but that does not take away from the fact that PSG really brought in the goods.

The tie is still wide open though, as a 2-3 deficit is far from insurmountable. The Germans will be flying to Paris to defend their crown on April 13. The winner of this tie will go up against either Chelsea FC or Porto in the semi-finals.