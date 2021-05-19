Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is the latest player from the same club to have suffered a home invasion in recent months. The incident at the Brazilian's home just outside Paris took place just before he scored in the club's crucial Ligue 1 victory over Reims.

The 4-0 thrashing of Reims was a positive result after the disturbing incident that involved a man who scaled a perimeter wall to gain access inside the famous footballer's property. The Sun reported that various local media outlets have claimed that the intruder was "clutching Bibles" and "spreading the word of God." It is unclear if it was an attempted robbery.

Luckily, the home was well-protected and the security team raised the alarm before any damage was done. However, the man did come within a few meters of the home's front door. The police was able to arrest the intruder soon after the incident.

The footballer lives about 15 miles away from the centre of Paris, his home since signing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. The La Celle-Saint-Cloud property is only the latest in a string of footballers' homes that have been invaded in recent months.

Fellow PSG players Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were on the pitch when their families became victims of violent robberies earlier this year. Di Maria even had to be pulled out from an ongoing match.

Luckily for Neymar, the lone intruder was not able to cause any damage nor was he able to hurt anyone.

Soon after the invasion, Neymar took to the pitch and scored PSG's opening goal in the match against Reims. The crucial win kept PSG's title hopes alive, with the Ligue 1 competition now waiting to be settled on the final game.

Only one point separates PSG from leaders Lille. Their final match will be away against Brest, a team which is fighting against relegation. Meanwhile, Lille held on to a one-point lead because they only managed a goalless draw with St. Etienne over the weekend. Their final match will be against mid-table team Angers.