A few days ago, Neymar Jr.'s mother, Nadine Goncalves revealed on Instagram that she has a new boyfriend. The PSG forward responded by showing support for his 52-year-old mother's relationship with the 22-year-old Tiago Ramos.

Ramos, a gamer, is six years younger than the Brazilian footballer. Goncalves posted a picture of herself with Ramos, showing them spending some quality time in a garden.

Ramos is reportedly a part of a gaming team known as "4K Easy." Ramos also happens to be a model. Previously in 2016, Nadine had split with Neymar's father and agent, Wagner Ribeiro, after 25 years of marriage.

In spite of the mind-boggling age gap between Nadine and her latest boyfriend, her superstar son seems to have approved the relationship.

The Paris-Saint Germain striker commented on the photograph that his mother uploaded on Instagram."Be happy mom. love you," he said. The caption of the photo reads, "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it... "

The 22-year-old gamer has recently confessed that he is a fan of the Brazilian football superstar.

The Sun reports that before going into the relationship with Nadine, Ramos had sent Neymar a message to show his support.

According to sources, the Paris Saint-Germain star received a message from Ramos back in 2017, which read, "Neymar, you are fantastic, I don't know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you, I see you playing and I'm very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother, and play together. I know that one day I will meet you because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals! Stay with God, very successful and happy."

In January this year, Ramos' wish appeared to have come true as he posted a photo of himself with Neymar. One month later, he also attended the Brazilian forward's lavish birthday bash.

Reportedly, Nadine's new beau isn't the only unusual relationship that Brazilian football has witnessed this season. Brazilian winger Hulk recently married his former wife's niece after being in a relationship for less than a year.