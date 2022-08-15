Paris Saint-Germain have been having a fantastic start to the 2022/23 season. However, despite the fact that they have been clobbering their opponents, it seems that tension is building between two of their top stars. Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe appear to be starting a feud which may escalate if club authorities do not intervene as soon as possible.

The tension between the two forwards was on display for everyone to see during the club's 5-2 victory over Montpellier at home on Saturday. While it was an emphatic victory led by Neymar's two goals, the main talking point was Mbappe's missed penalty and what transpired thereafter.

On the 23rd minute, PSG earned a penalty from a handball in the area by Montpellier's Jordan Ferri. To the surprise of a good number of spectators, Mbappe took to the spot. However, Jonas Omlin guessed correctly and kept the ball out of the goal.

PSG then went ahead a few minutes later thanks to an own goal by Falaye Sacko, but things became more interesting when another handball resulted in another penalty for the hosts. This time, Neymar took the ball, but not without a lengthy protest from Mbappe.

The Frenchman was seen visibly asking for the ball even after the Brazilian made it clear that he fully intended to take the kick. Mbappe had a lot to say, refusing to let it go even as Neymar crouched down to put the ball on the spot. Some of their other teammates were even trying to call Mbappe, but it took a while before he finally walked away.

Kylian Mbappe really had the audacity to ask Neymar to give him the second penalty after he he missed his first one 😐

pic.twitter.com/DxFML8jxqf — LSPN FC (@LSPNFC_) August 14, 2022

Neymar didn't miss this time, putting the Ligue 1 champions 2 goals up by the end of the first half.

The Brazilian then scored his second goal early in the second half before Mbappe made a contribution. Substitute Renato Sanches then completed the 5-goal tally for PSG, while Montpellier managed to pull back two consolation goals of their own.

While it was a dominant performance for the Parisians, the drama did not end with Mbappe's penalty conversation with Neymar. Another incident sent the football world buzzing, when the French forward was seen stopping in the middle of an attack when the ball was not passed to him by midfielder Vitinha.

Mbappé stopped running and sulked because Vitinha didn't pass the ball to him.



Too much ego NEVER helps a team 🤯pic.twitter.com/bBTidDX8Qa — SemperFi Messi ♍ (@SemperFiMessi) August 14, 2022

Instead, the Portuguese midfielder went for the other side, where Messi and Neymar pushed forward with the attack. Mbappe could be seen stopping and walking away even as the attack was still in progress, leaving himself out of the play.

The move drew a lot of criticism for the Frenchman, with many calling him out for what they believe to be actions resulting from an over-inflated ego. Some fans brought up the lengths PSG went to convince Mbappe to renew his contract this summer, blaming it for his sudden ego boost.

According to Marca, Neymar even liked a social media post mocking Mbappe's penalty. It remains to be seen if the friction will escalate and if it will affect the club's bid for titles this season.