In the latest chapter of the Neymar Jr. and FC Barcelona saga, it has been reported that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is once again very keen on returning to his former club. On top of that, newly-elected Barca president Joan Laporta is also open to the idea.

With Laporta keen on keeping captain Lionel Messi in the Camp Nou, it is believed that he wants to revive at least 2/3 of what once was the most-feared attacking trident of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. Laporta believes that bringing Neymar back will also help him convince Messi to stay, instead of joining the Brazilian in Paris.

However, it is no secret that FC Barcelona is deep in a massive financial crisis. In fact, they have not even finalised an offer to Messi himself, whose contract expires this June. With Messi's salary and Neymar's on top of that, Laporta is left with a lot of financial juggling to do. The Brazilian is believed to be earning in the vicinity of 70 million euros a year at Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems unlikely that Barcelona can afford that.

According to Marca, Neymar may be willing to accept a pay cut if a deal can be made with his former employers. However, even with a price tag reduction, the Catalans do not have much room in their budget. The club is also interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and the Germans are not willing to let him go for a token amount.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero are also being linked with Barcelona. All of these deals sound exciting, but at the end of the day, nothing could be done unless Barcelona sorts out its finances. As of now, Laporta and his board have made steps to untangle the mess, but it remains to be seen how much they really have to play with when the summer comes along.

Neymar's former agent has already said that no other club can likely afford to employ the Brazilian for now, and his future is likely tied to Paris Saint-Germain.