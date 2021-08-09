Lionel Messi has worn the number 10 jersey at FC Barcelona since 2008. He inherited the number from club legend Ronaldinho, and has since made the nuumber synonymous with his name. Now that he is leaving Barcelona, it has been claimed that Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. is willing to offer the number 10 jersey that he currently wears.

Neymar and Messi were teammates in Barcelona, where the Brazilian wore the number 11. Since joining the French giants in 2017, Neymar has worn the no. 10 shirt. Now, according to Marca, it appears as though he is willing to let it go for the Argentine.

The two players are known to be good friends, with both of them having been vocal about wanting to be reunited in the same team one day. Many thought this reunion would be at the Camp Nou, but the Catalan club was not able to find a way to bring the Brazilian back despite Messi's prodding. Now that Messi is leaving Barcelona, it appears as though they may have their reunion at the Parc des Princes instead.

Messi officially said goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday, when he held a press conference at the Camp Nou in front of his family, club executives and his now former teammates.

During the conversation with the press, he was asked about his next destination and he admitted that a move to PSG is a possibility. However, he also said that he received numerous offers. If he does join the Ligue 1 outfit, Neymar has a welcome gift for him upon his arrival.

At the moment, PSG is the strongest contender for the Argentine's signature. Even though he is now available on a free transfer, most clubs have suffered major financial losses in the past year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Premier League side Manchester City is another club with the financial capability to afford the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, but manager Pep Guardiola had already ruled out the possibility.