Barcelona fans are now directing their anger at Neymar Jr., after news came out that he has personally called Lionel Messi to try and convince the Argentine to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Since leaving FC Barcelona for the French capital in 2017, Neymar's name has still constantly been linked to his former club. Messi himself has spoken up about his disappointment on how the club handled the Brazilian's departure, and has since been lobbying to get him back.

The comeback never materialised, and Messi was the one who came close to leaving the Camp Nou last summer after growing tensions with club management.

He was forced to play out the remaining year of his contract due to a massive release clause. When news came out that Messi wanted to leave, Neymar and other PSG teammates have become vocal about wanting Messi to join the.

Marca reports that Neymar made the personal call to tell the Barcelona captain about his experience in Paris, and to try to give him an idea on what it's like to be playing for PSG.

"I'd love to play with Messi again, what I want the most is to enjoy playing with him on the pitch again," he said, in a previous interview.

While it was always believed that the reunion might happen if Neymar comes back, he has been sounding increasingly satisfied with his stay in Paris. Messi appears to have settled back in with Barcelona, but no contract renewal has been agreed.

Now that the presidential elections have finally been concluded, it will be up to returning president Joan Laporta to make an offer. It remains to be seen if he will in fact be able to convince Messi to stay, as he so brazenly claimed during his campaign. If he doesn't, the club will be thrown into chaos once again, as many members voted for him on that presumption.

Nevertheless, a recent poll revealed that as many as 30% of club members reportedly believe that Messi is dispensable and that the club can move forward without him next season.