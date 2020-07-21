Nicki Minaj flaunted her baby bump in a series of photos shared on social media to confirm that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The 37-year-old "Bang Bang" singer did a photoshoot to mark her first pregnancy and shared the photos on Instagram. The first two images show her dressed in a bedazzled bikini with matching towering stilettos as she held her baby bump. The third picture shows her dressed in another bedazzled bikini and stilettos paired with knee-high white stockings and a garter.

"#Preggers," Minaj captioned one photo and the other, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj finally confirmed that she is pregnant after months of wild speculations from fans brought by her own teases. In May, she revealed that she has been having cravings for red meat, salads, shrimps, and more.

"Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly [sic] having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn [sic] nachos that didn't come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow," she replied to a tweet that asked what she has been cooking during quarantine.

She also responded to a fan who asked if she has been throwing up and having to go to the bathroom a lot. She tweeted back, "Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."

All along, MInaj has been telling fans that she is pregnant with Petty's baby. In February, she also shared a video of her husband touching her belly.

Minaj disabled comments in her recent Instagram posts so fans reacted to her baby bump revelation in the video she shared in February.

"Right they was telling us then but no one was paying attention smh," one fan commented in the February video and another wrote, "WOW!!! So many clues."

"So that means you were freakin pregnant here!!!! one more netizen commented and another sent well-wishes and wrote, "from you took this picture I know you where [sic] having a baby omg god bless u."

Minaj announced her marriage to Petty, a music executive, on Instagram in October. Previously in September, she told her fans that she was retiring to focus on family, which could have been a hint that she was ready to have a baby with Petty.