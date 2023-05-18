'Brexit has failed,' Nigel Farage told BBC Newsnight.

The trending hashtag #BrexitHasFailed has been trending on Twitter since the former UKIPer appeared on the current affairs programme.

On May 15, Nigel Farage appeared on BBC Newsnight, in an interview with Victoria Derbyshire. Victoria Derbyshire revealed the results from a poll conducted last month, the findings showed that: "53% of people say that it was wrong," and "around one in five leave voters regret it."

Derbyshire continued to read statistics relating to the current effect of Brexit on Britain, finishing with: "Economically, the UK would have been better staying in, wouldn't it?

Prompted by the tag question, the former UKIP leader announced that: "We haven't actually benefitted from Brexit economically, when we could've done."

"Unfortunately, what Brexit has proved is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were. We've mismanaged this totally, and if you look at simple things such as takeovers, such as co-operation tax, we are driving business away from our country", he added.

Nigel Farage concluded that: "We've not delivered on borders. We've not delivered on Brexit. The Torys have let us down very, very badly."

‘Brexit has failed’ GB News presenter Nigel Farage admits after he is read a list of negative facts about the UK economy https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/mUrnHee5mb — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 15, 2023

Since 2021, according to the Centre for Economic Performance (CEP), Brexit has increased food prices by around six per cent overall.

In 2022, The Resolution Foundation report revealed that Brexit will, "contribute to weaker wage growth, with real pay set to be £470 per worker lower each year, on average, than it would otherwise have been."

The anti-Brexit political campaign group, Led By Donkeys, which was established in 2018, have used the three-word slogan as their newest symbol of the anti-Brexit movement.

Led By Donkeys, who regularly criticise the actions of the Conservative government, produced giant billboards with the "Brexit has failed" trending statement, within 24 hours of Farage appearing on Newsnight. The campaign group have planned to paste the huge signboards on buildings up and down the country.

Farage has finally admitted it. "Brexit has failed." Chip in now and let's make sure everybody knows what he said 👇https://t.co/ffhWctnv6j — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 17, 2023

Shadow Food and Rural Affairs Minister, Jim McMahon, responded to the claims made by Nigel Farage on Monday, saying: "Once the British people made the decision to leave the EU, it was for the Tory Government to make sure that Brexit could be made to work, and they haven't done that."

McMahon continued: "We've been very clear, that we respect the result of the referendum, and we want to make Brexit work for working people."

On 17 May, Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, appeared in his first Prime Minister's Questions.

Mhairi Black, a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP) asked: "In 2016 the Deputy Prime Minister told his constituents in a blog that it was his duty to furnish them with all the facts that are available with regards to Brexit. Today, Brexit Britain faces higher food prices, a lack of workers, a shrinking economy, and a decline in living standards. Why is he happy to ignore those facts?"

"Even Nigel Farage can admit that Brexit has failed", Black concluded.