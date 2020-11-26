A Nigerian nightclub owner proudly flaunted six heavily pregnant women at his side during a celebrity wedding, claiming all six to be carrying his children. In his bright pink suit, Mike Eze-Nwalie, who also calls himself "Pretty Mike", posed for Instagram photo ops along with his pregnant sextet entourage wearing matching figure-hugging silver outfits before heading out to the high profile wedding of Lagos Actor Williams Uchemba.

The post on his Instagram account "Pretty Mike of Lagos" was captioned: "PM and his 6 Baby Mothers to be... no film trick, we are just living our best life." This is despite not having any proof from the expecting moms that he was actually the father.

A video clip was also posted that showed him flashing a wide grin as he greeted all six women by rubbing their pregnant bellies and bending over to kiss the baby bumps.

Another video post featured him in bed with four women, and even scenes of him in the shower getting a rub down from two women. He then asked his 300,000 followers to draw up a name to call his "thrilling lifestyle."

Pretty Mike has co-owned Club Uno in Lagos with his brother since 2007. He attended school and university in the US, where he graduated with a degree in computer engineering. He is not shy about showcasing his wealth on Instagram, often posing in extravagant outfits. These would usually include white feathered wings, eye-catching headgear and his signature umbrella.

He is widely known for his playboy lifestyle, and having open relationships. In fact, he even unabashedly professes his desires to have at least five wives, The New York Post wrote.

The eccentric entrepreneur has caused controversy in the past and was arrested in 2017. He was accused of dehumanising and degrading behaviour after he posted videos and photos of himself walking women on dog leads.

While many seem to praise him and admire his shameless lifestyle dubbing him a "Fallopian Philantropist" and "Ovaries OverLord", others have rightfully questioned his sanity.

"Pretty Mike needs to be placed in the psychiatric intensive care section, he's obviously exhibiting some symptoms of mental illness," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, his critics also attacked him for using his friend's high-profile wedding to steal the spotlight while brandishing his "baby mothers-to-be" in front of stunned wedding guests.