Cristiano Ronaldo just keeps marking career milestones every chance he gets. Last month, he became the first and only European football player to score 100 international goals. To commemorate the massive achievement, Nike has presented the Portugal captain with a special pair of boots.

Ronaldo scored a brace last month during Portugal's 2-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Sweden. In the process, he broke the 100 goal barrier. Nike took the opportunity to create a special pair of boots which follows the colourway of the Portuguese National Team kit, which is also manufactured by Nike. The Portuguese flag is proudly emblazoned on the boot's tongue. Most importantly, "CR100" is printed boldly along the sides.

Ronaldo shared the news himself, as he took to Twitter to share photos of the commemorative boots. According to Kickoff, the right boot is engraved with the date of Ronaldo's first national team goal, 12 June, 2004. Meanwhile, the left boot features the date of the 100th goal, 8 September, 2020.

Obrigado @nikefootball These boots are beautiful and I cannot wait to wear them for my next @selecaoportugal match to celebrate my career milestone!

â €#nikefootball #teamnike pic.twitter.com/PywzzgVkHv — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 9, 2020

The Juventus forward received the boots in front of the Portuguese Football Federation during this week's international break. At the handover, Ronald said, "It's a unique sensation [to score 100 international goals] and it's a historic achievement. Now, since I'm so close, the next challenge will be beating the world record."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made it clear that he is not done breaking and creating records. ""Best ever national team striker... It's a career goal I hope to achieve. I am always proud to play, as I said many times, when I play for Portugal it's always as if it is the first time. And, with these 100 goal boots, it makes me proud," he said.

However, despite breaking the 100-goal mark, it has become harder for Ronaldo to add to his tally. Portugal's recent Nations League matches against Spain and France both resulted in goalless draws. They will be facing Sweden again on October 14, and it remains to be seen if Ronaldo can get back to his scoring ways.