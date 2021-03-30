Lil Nas X took to social media to celebrate the market sales of his unofficial Nike "Satan Shoes," a product of his collaboration with novelty footwear brand MSCHF.

The singer revealed in a tweet that the collab was a hit when it was launched on Monday, March 29. It reportedly sold like hotcakes.

"Y'all talked so much s—t about these shoes just for them to sell out in literally less than one minute," Lil Nas X wrote in a since-deleted post shared by Page Six.

"lmao y'all going out SAD!" he added.

Brooklyn-based MSCHF reportedly sold 666 pairs of the Nike Air Max '97 sneakers that caught quite a controversy when it was unveiled last week. Aptly called "Satan Shoes" because of its diabolical design, the footwear consists of one drop of real human blood donated by members of the art collective and 60cc of red ink for the midsole. It is even adorned with a pentagram emblem and inverted crosses on the tongue.

The number 666 is also stamped on the side along with the Bible verse Luke 10:18, which references Satan. The passage reads, "And he said to them, I beheld Satan like lightning fall from heaven."

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo March 28, 2021

However, the 21-year-old rapper does not seem to mind the controversy. He even encouraged his fans to own a pair.

if u want the 666th pair of the satan shoes quote this tweet and use #satanshoes to be entered and I’ll pick someone by thursday ?❤️ March 29, 2021

Lil Nas X also shrugged it off by sharing a clip of a church gathering wherein the pastor is denouncing his "Satan Shoes."

"We are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y'all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo," he captioned the video.

we are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y’all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo https://t.co/PW9Szwd8KB — nope ? (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021

The release of "Satan Shoes" comes at the heels of the public outcry he received following the release of the music video for his song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name) last week Friday. The satanic theme of the video caught viewers by surprise especially since it featured him making love with the devil in hell.

The video even made it to a Fox News segment that discussed the "outrageous" timing of its release days before Holy Week.

Regardless, Lil Nas X may be celebrating now but who knows what he will do next after Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement and unauthorised distribution of "Satan Shoes."